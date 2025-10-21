How to watch Michael Jordan NBA on NBC: Schedule, studio shows and more for 2025-26 season

PGA: Ryder Cup - First Day - Source: Imagn
How to watch Michael Jordan NBA on NBC: Schedule, studio shows and more. (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Jordan will be returning to the NBA for the first time as a perspective behind the microphone. The Bulls legend is widely considered the greatest player of all time because of his contributions to the game and the league.

Jordan redefined modern basketball and became the very first global superstar from the NBA. He is a six-time champion who is often regarded as the most competitive player to ever step foot in the league.

Michael Jordan will play a pivotal role in the NBA's return to NBC after 25 years. The show featuring the Bulls legend will be called "MJ: Insights to Excellence". It will air during the halftime show of the Houston Rockets vs. the OKC Thunder game on Tuesday on NBC.

NBC's new series will show the Bulls legend in a new light. It gives the six-time champion a platform to share his invaluable insights and expertise on the game with the fans. On Tuesday, NBC revealed that the series will run throughout the season.

However, they did not provide any details on how often the series will air or whether Michael Jordan will participate in other NBC shows or not. The Rockets vs Thunder game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will air on NBC and Peacock.

Details about Michael Jordan's upcoming series with NBC for the 2025-26 NBA season

Michael Jordan's upcoming series titled "MJ: Insights to Excellence" is a much-welcome addition to the NBA's media landscape. The show will feature a one-on-one interview format where veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico will interview the six-time champion and have conversations with him about the game, his career, and more.

Network insider Kay Adams has revealed the show to be a deep dive into the brain of the six-time champion. Jordan is labeled as a "special contributor" for NBC as they start a new 11-year partnership with the league.

Having the Bulls legend is a major win for NBC compared to other networks that have also bagged broadcasting rights for the league. The fans are sure to tune in to watch Jordan during the halftime show, even if they are not interested in the basketball game on broadcast that day.

The fans can expect the MJ's show to follow a similar format as the new version of Sunday Night Basketball, which features a documentary style with capsules of videos from Jordan's career highlights embedded in between.

