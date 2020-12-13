How to watch NBA preseason games today? - 13th December 2020

NBA preseason 2020/21 kicked off on a great note on 11th December, giving the fans exciting encounters like the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets. With more games to follow today, ie. 13th December 2020, this article will cover information regarding how the fans can watch these fixtures.

The league revealed its NBA preseason schedule last month, according to which each team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Each team is also required to play at least one home and away game each. The 2020/21 NBA preseason will consist of a total of 49 games.

There’s nothing like the NBA. Where else does everything you love happen in one place? Only here.



Season begins December 22nd. Watch on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. #OnlyHere #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/2FzsB8ir0n — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2020

NBA preseason 2020-21: How to watch the games today: 13th December 2020

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

There are a total of 6 NBA preseason games that are scheduled for today i.e. 13th December 2020. The timings for the following are given in Eastern Time (ET), along with the names of the streaming service/ broadcaster on which they will be covered.

Sunday, December 13th

There were be several options like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, available to the fans, but the choice of a particular streaming service will depend on which team's games you want to catch.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks, 5 PM

Where to Watch: AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Florida

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets , 6 PM

Where to Watch: NBC Sports Washington, AT&T Now, YES Network

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, 7 PM

Where to Watch: AT&T Now, Fox Sports Detroit, MSG Network

Houston Rockets vs Chicago Bulls, 8 PM

Where to Watch: Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, NBC Sports Chicago, AT&T Sports Southwest

LA Lakers vs LA Clippers, 8:30 PM

Where to Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet, Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers, 9 PM

Where to Watch: Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, NBC Sports California

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Theo Maledon drops 20 points in his #NBAPreseason debut to lift the @okcthunder past SAS! #NBARooks



Mike Muscala: 18 PTS (4-4 3PM)

Patty Mills: 24 PTS pic.twitter.com/JvjbtjEO6p — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2020

