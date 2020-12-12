Toronto Raptors 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

The Toronto Raptors will go into the 2020-21 NBA season with high expectations, after crashing out of the 2nd round of playoffs in the previous campaign. The Raptors will be looking to contend for a championship, despite having a weak offseason which saw them lose a few key players.

Toronto Raptors 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: The expectation will be to win a Championship

The Toronto Raptors had a strong outing in the 19-20 NBA regular season, as the team finished 2nd in the Eastern Conference. However, the 2019 NBA Champions failed to get past the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, losing the series in 7 games. Nick Nurse and his men will set their eyes on the NBA Championship and will depend on the backcourt pairing of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet to lead them to their second title.

Toronto Raptors 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 53-19

Eastern Conference: Semi-Finalists

Key Acquisitions

Alex Len, Aron Baynes- Center, DeAndre Bembry- Forward

The Toronto Raptors had a quiet offseason by their standards, making only two signings of note. The biggest priority for the Raptors was to retain point guard Fred VanVleet, which they were able to do, as they tied him down to a 4-year contract.

The goal for the Raptors wasn’t to go after big free agents or high draft picks in this year’s draft; it was to continue the player development of their young assets. Aron Baynes and Alex Len will help the team's 3-point shooting and paint defense. Meanwhile, DeAndre Bembry will play a critical role in improving their perimeter defense.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard- Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard- Fred VanVleet, Small Forward- Pascal Siakam, Power Forward- OG Anunoby, Center- Aron Baynes

Complete Roster

OG Anunoby, DeAndre Bembry, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher, Terence Davis, Stanley Johnson, Alex Len, Matt Thomas, Norman Powell, Malcolm Miller

Overview

The Toronto Raptors will expect to replicate their 2019 championship win, albeit it will very difficult to emulate, considering how weak the current roster is compared to two years ago. A realistic objective would be to make the playoffs in a stacked Eastern Conference and then make a run at one of the superstars in the 2021 Free Agency class.

Another objective for the Toronto Raptors would be to retain the services of Masai Ujiri, who has played a pivotal role in their ascent to contender status. Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors have a critical season ahead, and their attempt to form a dynasty will hinge on their on-court performances.

Prediction for Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season

Despite being projected as a title contender, the realistic ceiling for this Toronto Raptors squad is making the NBA Playoffs. The Raptors possess the ability to cause a few upsets in the postseason, but it will be difficult considering how strong the Eastern Conference is this year.

