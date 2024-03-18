How to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Part of the NBA's action-packed eight-game slate is the New York Knicks vs. the Golden State Warriors. This exciting matchup will also feature an exciting clash between two talented scorers, as Steph Curry will lead his veteran squad against Jalen Brunson.

Since the Knicks and the Warriors play in opposing conferences, they only face each other two times throughout the regular season. They already played the first game back on Feb. 29, which resulted in a 110-99 Warriors win.

Jonathan Kuminga provided plenty of help, which was instrumental in his team's win, scoring 25 points on an efficient 12-for-19 clip while also grabbing eight rebounds. However, Steph was the true star for the Warriors, as he ended the night with a double-double (31 points and 11 rebounds).

Jalen Brunson dropped 27 points while shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc in the losing cause. Another player who shined for the Knicks was Josh Hart, who displayed his rebounding prowess by grabbing 18 boards to accompany his 14 points.

Fans can expect another exciting matchup when the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors clash tips off tonight.

When and where is the New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Monday, Mar. 18, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: If you are interested in attending the game live, then you may check Ticketmaster, Vivid Steas, SeatGeek or StubHub for prices and other information.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors?

There are several options available for you to watch this interconference matchup.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors channel list

The game will be broadcast nationally through ESPN. Additionally, it can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area (home broadcast) and on MSG (away broadcast).

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors radio stations

If you are unable to watch the action but still want to hear live updates, then you may tune your radio to ESPN Radio. Other stations that will air the game are 95.7 The Game (home broadcast) and ESPN NY 98.7 (away broadcast).

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details

Since the Knicks vs. Warriors clash will be nationally televised on ESPN, it will be affected by the NBA League Pass blackout. This means that while the game will be available through the subscription service, subscribers will not be able to see the action.

Instead, the game's audio, such as the commentary, can be heard but the game will not be displayed. However, the game will be made available for playback several hours after it has concluded.

As an alternative, fans can live stream the action through Fubo TV but this will also require a subscription.