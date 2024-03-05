What is NBA League Pass blackout and how does it affect basketball fans? Understanding TV right controversy

The NBA League Pass gives a chance for fans to watch their favorite teams play anywhere in the world. Fans can follow multiple teams and be up-to-date with the latest happenings around the NBA. However, certain games cannot be watched in certain locations.

According to the league's website, the NBA League Pass is available in every country, except the US and Canada. The reason for the blackouts is that local and national content providers have certain exclusive rights. This means that certain broadcast networks have the right to televise certain live games and content.

While fans can still access the games on league pass, they won't be able to see what's happening. The user can still hear the live audio, but a black screen will be on display.

Fans will still get a chance to watch the entire game. Although, they'll get to see what happened three hours after the broadcast. According to sources, blackouts depend on locations. This means if the user moves to a different city/state, certain televised games will also change.

The league pass determines one's location through the IP address. A zip code is used for US and Canadian-based fans to see which teams will be broadcasted on television or any local broadcaster.

Where can fans watch games during NBA League Pass blackouts?

There are other ways where fans can still use the NBA League Pass and watch blackout games. One option is for them to use a virtual private network (VPN) and use a different location. This can bypass local blackout restrictions and give access to on-demand games.

Another option is to use a regional sports network that covers games in local areas. Broadcast companies like Bally Sports, Spectrum SportsNet, and many others can be used as a workaround for NBA blackout games.

There's also the option of watching the game on NBA TV, depending on whether the viewer has a cable provider. This broadcast channel airs games daily, and fans will get access to it without having to use the league pass. There are also other networks available for fans to watch the games.

TNT, ESPN, ABC, Sportsnet or TSN are the television networks that broadcast games nationally. This is why the league opts to blackout big games during the season to televise it nationally.

Fans in the US and Canada will not have access to live broadcasts of the All-Star Weekend or the Playoffs, as these will be televised exclusively in local markets. Additionally, select Summer League games may be subject to blackout restrictions. However, unlike the regular season, these games will become available for viewing after the Summer League concludes.

