How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers matchup will be one of the eight games featured in the NBA on Friday night. Tonight will be their final game of the season after the Sixers took care of business in their first matchup.

In their last game against each other, the Lakers struggled to keep up with the Sixers. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were passive in making shots, as both of them finished with under 20 points. Embiid, on the other hand, dominated their game with a 30-point triple-double.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers

Viewers have a good number of options to choose from if they want to watch the game. The options are given below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers channel list

Fans can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Philadelphia tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers radio stations

Those who want to listen to the game can tune in to SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW and 97.5 The Fanatic on the radio.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers live streaming details

The game will be available for fans who have a subscription to the NBA League Pass, YouTube TV and FUBO TV. For those who do not have a subscription, a free trial for a limited amount of time is offered, depending on the platform.

When and where is Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers?

Game Day: Friday

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Tickets for the game can be purchased by checking out the websites for Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or StubHub.

For tonight's game, the Lakers have a healthier squad than the Sixers.

The Sixers are coming off a loss against the Phoenix Suns, with Grayson Allen taking over the game with 32 points. First-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey struggled to make anything fall through the hoop as he shot 3-13 from the field, giving him six points in the entire game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had the most points for the team that game with 18, and it wasn't enough since he was the only starter to score in double digits.

The Lakers, meanwhile, won their previous game against the Atlanta Hawks. James and Davis weren't passive this time, as they combined for 47 points. D'Angelo Russell also had an excellent game, finishing with 27 points on 6-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

They are looking forward to getting another win tonight since they are trying to secure a spot in the postseason. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference standings, with a 37-32 record. The Sixers are also fighting for a better position for the playoffs as they are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Both teams are likely to play in the Play-In Tournament.

