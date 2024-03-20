How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA has a busy schedule tonight and the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns clash is among those slated to take place. This interconference matchup will be the second and the last regular season battle between these two teams, with the 76ers winning the first one.

In that matchup on Nov. 4 last year, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were absent for the Suns. As such, the scoring load fell heavily on Kevin Durant's shoulders. To his credit, he played his role as the team's leader well, scoring 31 points on a 9-for-20 shooting clip.

The next highest scorer on the team was Eric Gordon, who went for 13, followed by Jusuf Nurkic with 11 and Drew Eubanks, who came off the bench for 10.

The 76ers took advantage of the Suns' undermanned roster and came away with a 12-point victory (112-100). They were led by Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey, scoring 26, 25 and 22, respectively. Tobias Harris also scored in double-figures, adding 18 to his team's totals.

The Suns have an opportunity to tie the season series 1-1 against Philly as they have all their stars coming into the game. Damion Lee and Josh Okogie are both out for the Suns while Bol Bol is listed as probable. Meanwhile, Embiid remains out and Harris is questionable.

When and where is the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns?

Game Day: Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Footprint Center

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Ticket details: Anyone who wants to see the Suns defend their homecourt against the visiting Sixers live can check for tickets at Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or StubHub.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

If you are unable to attend the game live but still want to see the action, there are still a plethora of options available. Here are your other options for watching the game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns channel list

The game will be available for viewing on local channels. Arizona Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports (home broadcast) as well as NBC Sports Philadelphia (away broadcast) will air the game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns radio stations

Alternatively, the Suns and 76ers matchup will also be aired through several radio stations. Fans who cannot watch the game can still stay updated by tuning to SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7 / S:KSUN (home broadcast) or 97.5 The Fanatic (away broadcast).

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

NBA League Pass subscribers will be able to watch this interconference matchup live or on demand as well as other games going on around the league today or on previous days.

An alternative option for live streaming would be through Fubo TV. However, this service will also require a subscription.