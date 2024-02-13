How to watch Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey retirement ceremony?

Shaquille O'Neal has one of the most stacked basketball resumes, given what he has done in his NBA and collegiate career. Originally, he first made his mark in the professional basketball league with the Orlando Magic, who drafted him first overall in the 1992 NBA draft. Interestingly, tonight will be his Magic jersey retirement ceremony at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

The legendary NBA big man played four seasons with the Orlando Magic, where he averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Despite not leading the franchise to an NBA championship, he still made the Magic a team to be talked about in the league, alongside other great teams at the time.

So how can fans watch Shaquille O'Neal's jersey retirement ceremony? For fans, there are three options.

Option 1: TNT

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place following the Orlando Magic vs OKC Thunder game at 7:30 pm Eastern Time. NBA fans can head to TNT to watch O'Neal's momentous occasion with the Magic franchise following the head-to-head meeting between Orlando and OKC.

Option 2: YouTube

Another option that fans can use is to watch the ceremony through YouTube, as per Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR). Fans will be redirected to the Magic's YouTube channel, where the stream will take place.

Option 3: Facebook

Similar to the YouTube option, fans can also head to Facebook if they want to watch Shaquille O'Neal's jersey retirement ceremony, as per Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR).

Shaquille O'Neal talked about Orlando Magic jersey retirement

In an interview with People's Mark Gray, O'Neal was honest about feeling "sad" regarding his Orlando Magic jersey retirement ceremony as he remembered his stepfather, Philip Harrison.

"It actually makes me sad and I'm going to tell you why," O'Neal said. "The guy that created all this passed away about nine, 10 years ago. My mom will be there, so this is more their moment than it is mine. ... I could have went and left easily and not even been noticed to the world."

Philip Harrison was a career Army sergeant, who took care of O'Neal after his father left him due to a struggle with drug addiction. Harrison was an important figure in the four-time NBA champion's childhood. The sergeant helped mold O'Neal become the man he is today. The NBA-star found someone equivalent of a father figure in Harrison.

Interestingly, Shaquille O'Neal was born in Newark, New Jersey but ended up moving to Germany, because of his stepfather's time in the military. However, they soon moved to San Antonio, Texas, where O'Neal started his basketball journey.

Back in September 2013, Philip Harrison passed away at the age of 66 years old due to multiple health issues.

