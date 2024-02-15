How to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

A battle between two teams in the middle of the Western Conference will take place tonight in the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors clash. Their upcoming game will only be the second time that these two teams will face each other this season, with two more coming later on.

The Warriors (26-26), whose five-game winning streak was just snapped by the LA Clippers, took the first match against the Jazz 129-107 on Monday (Feb. 12). The Jazz (26-29) were also the last team that Steph Curry and company beat in their winning streak before falling to the Clippers on Wednesday (Feb. 14).

Klay Thompson looked like his old self in the most recent Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game, scoring 26 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Steph was up to his usual tricks in that game, scoring 25 on 7-for-16 shooting from downtown while also dishing the rock 10 times.

The Warriors also showed a complete team effort as six other guys scored in double-figures aside from the Splash Brothers. This included Andrew Wiggins (17), Jonathan Kuminga (14), Draymond Green (12), Gary Payton II (11), Trayce Jackson-Davis (11) and Brandin Podziemski (10).

On the other hand, the Jazz also faced off against an LA-based team in their last outing, dropping their third straight game against the Lakers.

In their Feb. 12 matchup against the Warriors, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson led the team with 22 points apiece. Lauri Markkanen contributed 19 points, Talen Horton-Tucker added 13 and John Collins and Walker Kessler had 11 each.

Fans can witness a potentially tight matchup in the Jazz vs Warriors clash as both teams try to bounce back from their recent losses.

When and where is the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Thursday, Feb. 15

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Delta Center

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Ticket Details: Fans who want to catch the action live can check Delta Center's official website. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased from Seat Geek, Ticket Master or Vivid Seats.

How to watch the Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

Fans who want to watch the Jazz vs Warriors clash will have plenty of options. The game is available on local TV channels or through radio broadcasts. Alternatively, it can also be watched through streaming services.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors TV channel list

Fans of the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area can catch the game through NBC Sports Bay Area. It will also be broadcast on KJZZ.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors radio station

Those who are unable to watch the upcoming matchup on TV can tune in to their radios. Fans in the Bay Area can tune in to 95.7 The Game while Utah Jazz fans can turn their radio's dials to KSL 1160 AM or 102.7 FM.

Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details

Fans who have an NBA League Pass subscription can stream the game live or on demand. Alternatively, the game will also be available via live stream on Fubo.

