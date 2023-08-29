When will Giannis Antetokounmpo become a free agent? Exploring the two-time MVP's contract timeline with Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems poised to find his name in the rumor mill for much of the next season. After a disappointing 2022-23 playoff run that saw his Milwaukee Bucks eliminated in the first round while he dealt with injuries, Antetokounmpo has remained noncommittal.

After this season, The Greek Freak will enter the final guaranteed year of his deal for the 2025-26 season. The following year, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be faced with a player option. Should he decide to opt in for the 2025-26 season, he would return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a whopping $51.9 million deal.

After the completion of the season, assuming he doesn't have an extension in place, Giannis Antetokounmpo will hit free agency for the 2026-27 season. At that point, he will be 32 years old, and nearing the twilight years of his career.

If he decides to opt-out at the end of the 2024-25 season, however, Antetokounmpo would wind up hitting free agency for the 2025-26 season at 31 years old. While both situations would see Antetokounmpo hit free agency at nearly the same time, he seems eager to test his value on the market.

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo sign an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Given the way things stand in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be on the fence about whether or not he wants to stay with the franchise. On one hand, The Greek Freak has expressed a desire to remain loyal to the team that drafted him.

On the other, with the future looking uncertain, Antetokounmpo may decide to take his talents elsewhere. As analyst Chris Broussard recently explained, Khris Middleton is getting older and dealt with his fair share of injuries last season. At the same time, Jrue Holiday has been open about potentially retiring soon as well.

Given that, Antetokounmpo seems to be on the fence about his long-term future with the team. As he recently explained in an interview with The New York Times:

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

"At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know, and the organization knows that I want to win a championship. As long as we're on the same page with that, and you show me, and we go together to win a championship, I'm all for it."

With a new head coach and a transitionary period ahead, only time will tell how things play out for the former MVP and the Milwaukee Bucks.

