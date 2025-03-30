In a shocking move this Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins despite the team going above .500 and currently placing fifth in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies then named Tuomas Iisalo their interim head coach, presumably for the rest of the regular season and the team's forthcoming playoff run.

In a media availability before the Grizzlies' game against the LA Lakers on Saturday, Iisalo gave a statement on the recent developments that rocked the team's core:

"It was a huge surprise, obviously, to hear yesterday," Iisalo said. "At no point did I feel that this was coming...you can imagine that the last 24 hours has been quite a scramble here, trying to get myself and everybody else organized."

Despite losing four of their last five games before Jenkins' dismissal, the Grizzlies held a 44-29 record, just two games behind the third-place Denver Nuggets. This record also matched the LA Lakers', with both teams locked in a tight race for first-round homecourt advantage.

Memphis will now be entrusting the last nine games of their regular season to Iisalo, the first-ever Finnish head coach in NBA history. Before joining the Grizzlies staff at the start of this season, the 42-year-old mentor had a successful coaching stint with Paris Basketball, which he led to the EuroCup and the French League Cup.

Interim Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks about short-term plans for the team

In the same media availability, Iisalo briefly discussed his plans for the Grizzlies in the short-term future.

On Saturday, reporter Matt Infield posted on X detailing the interim head coach's plans to make the most of the limited time the Grizzlies have before the playoffs begin.

"Tuomas Iisalo says 'no major changes' are coming to the teams approach offensively given the time constraint. BUT he does say there are 'tune-ups' coming meant to emphasize their best players and their strengths," Infield tweeted.

Even before the postseason arrives, Iisalo has his work cut out for him as the Grizzlies' last nine games include battles with teams like the Lakers, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

