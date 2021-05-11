Hulu announces docuseries highlighting LA Lakers' rich history under the Jerry Buss reign

The LA Lakers are arguably the most popular franchises in the NBA, having amassed a record-tying 17 championships. The Los Angeles-based franchise has seen some legendary basketball players like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James don the iconic Purple and Gold jersey in its rich history.

Hulu's untitled nine-part docuseries will take an expansive look into the LA Lakers' illustrious past

As per various reports, production company Hulu is currently working on a docuseries that will cover the last 42 years of the LA Lakers' history, starting with the season when Jerry Buss bought the franchise. His daughter and current face of the team, Jeanie Buss, broke the news two weeks back on the All The Smoke podcast:

“We are making a nine-part docuseries about the Lakers starting from when my dad bought the team in ‘79. Very much, I think people enjoyed ‘The Last Dance,’ so we’re going to give the fans what they’re hungry for."

However, the official announcement was made today, as Hulu revealed that the project would be helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who is a renowned filmmaker responsible for helming movies like Training Day and The Equalizer.

Hulu announced a new nine-part original docuseries chronicling the history of the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Mx5xooqcFk — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 10, 2021

Fuqua shared his views on the project with the media today, stating the following:

“We are proud to bring this docuseries to the world and shed light on the legendary history of the Lakers,” said Fuqua. “This expansive look into one of the greatest sports franchises of all time is a project we all feel deeply passionate about.”

The LA Lakers returned amongst the big boys last season after going through several underwhelming campaigns in the last decade. The acquisition of LeBron James in 2018 in free agency, followed by the Anthony Davis trade in 2019, played a pivotal role in their renaissance.

The duo helped the LA Lakers win their 17th Larry O'Brien trophy, tying bitter rivals the Boston Celtics for most championships.

The Lakers and Hulu announce a nine-part original docuseries that will debut in 2022. https://t.co/MPOgYQn68r — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 10, 2021

However, the LA Lakers are in a spot of bother this season, as they have gone 38-30 so far and currently sit in seventh spot in a tough Western Conference.

As things stand, they will have to be a part of the play-in tournament, and that is something head coach Frank Vogel would like to avoid considering both Davis and James' injury problems in the 2020/21 campaign.

