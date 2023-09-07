"I actually have footage of me in a pink thong': Shaquille O'Neal hilariously admits people taking shots of his butt caused him to delete all pics

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most popular people in the world, known for his great NBA career and for being a funny character. His good humor was on full display on "The Really Good Podcast" with Bobbi Althoff as he hilariously talked about his beach day out.

"I went to the beach yesterday, but I had to leave," O'Neal said.

"Why'd you have to leave?" Althoff said.

"Well, I had my thongs on, and people were taking ass shots, and I had to leave," O'Neal said.

"If I Google, will it come up?" Althoff said.

"No. We deleted all the footage," O'Neal said.

"Why were you doing that?" Althoff said.

"I thought I was going to be alone, and I had some pink thongs. I actually have footage of me in a pink thong," O'Neal said.

Did Shaquille O'Neal wear a pink thong at the beach?

The host of the show, Bobbi Althoff, did not believe Shaq wore a thong on a public beach. Shaq opened his phone, and voila! Pictures of the big man wearing a pink thong.

However, the blurred thong pictures appear to be Shaq clad in pink swimming shorts. But at 7-foot-1 and 325 pounds, the pink shorts do appear too tiny for the Hall of Famer's humongous frame.

He is mostly remembered for his dominant on-court play, but it's his off-court, light-hearted and incredible personality that makes him so likable. He has dozens of viral pranks, goofs and skits all over the internet.

In addition, Shaq is an accomplished sports analyst, actor, rapper and businessman. He is a multi-talented individual the public can't get enough of.

Through the course of his glamorous NBA career, Shaquille earned $292 million from his contracts and an estimated $200 million in endorsements.

Nowadays, much of his wealth comes from different business endeavors. He is currently known for his role as a basketball analyst on "Inside the NBA" on TNT.

No matter how many achievements Shaq attains, he remains one of the most relatable, popular and funny personalities gracing the screen.