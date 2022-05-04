"I admire Kobe Bryant; I admire Michael Jordan... They did it on a very consistent basis" - NCAA football coaching legend opens up on star athletes he idolizes

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are among the greatest players in the history of basketball. Jordan is considered the GOAT, while Bryant is the only player to come close to MJ's skill set, work ethic and competitiveness. The two legends have inspired a lot of people around the world, including legendary college football coach Nick Saban.

The inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award ceremony was held in Birmingham. There, the seven-time national football champion opened up about the people who inspired him during his career, as reported by AL.com. Saban spoke about his admiration for musicians like Elton John and Michael Jackson, as well as athletes such as Jordan and Bryant.

"I admire Kobe Bryant. I admire Michael Jordan. Guys who were dominant for a long, long time and they did it on a very consistent basis because some people can be dominant for a little while, but it takes a special someone because it’s not really human nature to try to be the best you can be. It's human nature to survive," Saban said.

Nick Saban shared how Jordan and Bryant helped his team by giving a prep talk. The two basketball legends inspired not just Saban, but many football athletes. The mentality and work ethic of Jordan and Bryant are not just for athletes, but for anyone.

"So when you have somebody who gets to the point where they get to the point where they want to be the best and they can sustain it for a long, long time. That's something that I can really have an appreciation and admiration for," Saban said.

"The day Kobe came and spent time with our team, and Michael Jordan spoke to our team. A lot of successful people have come and tried to impact and give our players leadership and direction and how they can sustain their performance," he added.

Bryant visited Alabama during the 2018 preseason and spoke to the players personally. Meanwhile, Jordan spoke to the team two years later right before their run to the National Championship, which was Saban's seventh.

Michael Jordan shares final text message from Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan speaking at The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant.

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away on January 20th, 2020 in a helicopter crash along with her daughter Gianna and seven other people. More than a year after his untimely death, Michael Jordan shared the final text message he received from Kobe.

The Chicago Bulls icon revealed in an interview with Jackie MacMullan of ESPN that he exchanged messages with Kobe about a month before his death. Bryant complimented MJ's Cincoro Tequila brand and the two asked how each of their families were doing.

Jordan also teased the LA Lakers legend about coaching Gianna's basketball team.

"Happy holidays and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!"

Bryant's reply and last text read:

"Ah, back at you, man. Hey, coach, I'm sitting on the bench right now, and we're blowing this team out. 45-8."

