"I ain't buying that"- Dwyane Wade rubbishes LeBron James' retirement rumors and says it was just frustration

Dwyane Wade expressed his strong opinion on the news of LeBron James' potential retirement while having a conversation with Shannon Sharpe. Wade shared his thoughts on the matter, emphasizing the circumstances surrounding LeBron's announcement.

Following the LA Lakers' loss in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James surprised NBA fans by hinting at retirement. This announcement sent shockwaves through the basketball world, considering his continued excellence as a star player even in his 20th season.

As shocking as it was, several also made note of the circumstances under which he made the announcement. After facing a sweep in the WCF and seeing his close friend Carmelo Anthony announce his retirement earlier on the day of the game, James had a lot on his mind.

James' former teammate Dwyane Wade was sure to point this out while discussing the notion of his retirement. While speaking with Shannon Sharpe in a recent episode of "Club Shay Shay" on the matter, Wade said:

(Watch Wade's comments from 38:57-39:45)

"All my money still in my pocket, I ain't buying nothing. It's the moment after the game, man. It's a lot."

"The conversation in the locker room may not be as funny no more because you don't have a lot in common with the next generation. You get tired of the travel, the travel gets old."

"You take all of that, it beats you down mentally. Physically, we know what it is. He's a physical specimen. But at the same time, physically, it's going to break you down."

Wade was convinced that LeBron James' decision hinged upon his mental fortitude. Although the body is also a concern after suffering injuries, Wade was sure that LeBron would return.

LeBron James likely to return

Although the LeBron James gave the basketball world a bit of a shock by hinting at retirement, the LA Lakers may see him return for another season. At least, that is the general consensus within the league.

The superstar still has a year left on his contract before it is up for renewal. After an inspiring run through the playoffs, the Lakers have seen enough to probably invest their energies to make another title push. However, there will need to be a shift in emphasis.

With the likelihood of the Lakers making some moves to counterbalance James' inevitable decline, it will be interesting to see what LA can produce in the offseason.

