"I ain't crazy": Usher hilariously pulls back from singing for Gabrielle Union in front of Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the most famous couples in the showbiz world. Since Wade retired from the NBA, the two have been seen together in several events. One of those events was in Paris, where the couple was seen together at a music show, where famous singer Usher was performing live.

Usher, who will perform at the 2024 SuperBowl next February, was singing "Boyfriend, "one of his well-known songs, when a funny incident took place. Usher was going to sing a song for Union when he spotted Wade with her.

The singer hilariously said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let’s stop. Let’s not get carried away. You see, this is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy."

There were no hard feelings between the two, as can be seen from Wade's story on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade explains why he once tried to break up with Gabrielle Union

Although Wade and Union are a happy couple now, it was not always like that. The reason was that during his break-up with Union in 2013, Wade had a son with Aja Metoyer, and when the couple got back together, Wade had to tell Union about his son.

The three-time NBA champion revealed the struggles he had to go through at the time and how hard it was for him to tell Union about that. To avoid it, he even tried to break up with her, but the famous actor did not wish to split with him.

"You know that this is going to hurt someone that you've been building a relationship with and a life with. You got a lot on your mind. You're keeping something from people you love, and it’s heavy. At night, when it gets quiet, when it’s just you and your thoughts, them thoughts is loud," Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview with former NFL champion and now TV analyst Shannon Sharpe, via USA Today.

"I tried to pussyfoot around it. I tried to break up with her. 'Hey, things have been bad lately. Hey, we've been having a little distance in our relationship.' I tried all that. She kept showing up," Wade added.

Wade also explained how the couple has been working to move past their issues and maintain a steady relationship over the years, despite the struggles.

"It hasn't been perfect. It will never be perfect, but that was nine years ago. We go to therapy. We've been to therapy. We've had shouts about it. We've had regular conversations about it, and so it's going to continue to be something that I have to work at and work on. It doesn't go away because years come or because I say, 'Sorry,'" Wade told Sharpe.

Wade and Union became a couple in 2010 and got married in 2014, after a short break-up in 2013. They have a daughter together, who was born in 2018.

Wade has three more children, one with Metojer and two with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.