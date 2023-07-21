"I ain’t even joking this time": Kevin Durant turns down fans' request of documentary as former teammate Steph Curry's movie goes viral

Kevin Durant is known to banter with just about anyone on social media. The Phoenix Suns superstar recently responded to a Twitter post that said “KD” is deserving of a documentary film the way Steph Curry had his.

Here’s KD’s response to the tweet:

“I’m not that interesting for a doc, I ain’t even joking this time.”

A Twitter user named BackendFreddy wanted to see a film detailing Durant’s journey from one of the most beloved to one of the villains.

Another fan longed to see what Kevin Durant would be behind the scenes. The “Slim Reaper” promptly shut it down by saying that all he does is play NBA2K, texting and watching movies.

Anything is possible, though, and Durant could change his mind about doing a biography in the future. Maybe the thought of doing that isn’t the right time for him as his basketball career is far from over.

Kevin Durant was put on a pedestal by most fans during his nine-year stint (including Seattle) with the Thunder. Many were disappointed and stunned by his move to leave his team and play for the rival Golden State Warriors.

Durant’s Thunder nearly eliminated the Warriors the season before he joined the Bay Area team. Instead of competing against them, he ultimately joined a group that already had Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The move was considered by even former players as an act of cowardice. Charles Barkley trolled him by saying Durant was only a "bus rider" when he won his two championships with the Warriors.

Even Draymond Green put him down to his place during a heated confrontation. Green reportedly told him he was a “b***c and that the Warriors didn’t need him to win a championship. “Dray,” in one of his podcasts, emphasized that while Durant put up the numbers, it was Steph Curry who was consistently doubled.

Kevin Durant’s stay with the OKC Thunder to his shocking move to Golden State would have been a script Hollywood could not have done better.

Drama is never too far away from Kevin Durant

After his most successful years in the NBA playing alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant looked for a new challenge.

KD teamed up with close friend Kyrie Irving to form a super team in Brooklyn. The Nets’ new All-Star duo also managed to cajole the team into trading for the Houston Rockets’ James Harden.

Brooklyn was suddenly the heavy favorite to win the championship. They were considered a nightmare to defend. The Nets could win the title by simply overwhelming their opponents with a barrage of points.

In three-and-a-half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden only won one playoff series. Harden forced his way out of the team before Durant and Irving ultimately demanded to be traded.

With Durant’s arrival, the Suns had a superb trio that included KD, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. They just didn’t have enough bench support to survive the Denver Nuggets.

Paul was traded a few weeks ago to bring in former Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. KD is once again playing for a super team. If he doesn’t win a championship yet again outside of the Warriors, more drama could ensue.

