NBA News- Chris Paul is headed to the Wizards in blockbuster trade

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns agreed to a blockbuster trade on Sunday involving Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal. The Suns will be acquiring Beal and Jordan Goodwin, while the Wizards will receive a package that includes Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, and pick swaps. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, although it was a complex process due to Beal's no-trade clause.

“Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to Wizards, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has no available first-rounders to include in trade. Beal’s no-trade limited Wizards’ marketplace. Deal could take a few days to be finalized,” Wojnarowski reported.

Wojnarowski added that Beal’s agent confirmed the trade and thanked the Wizards organization for helping Beal find a new team. This comes as Beal has a no-trade clause which made it difficult for him to be traded:

“Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed to ESPN that a framework is in place that’ll land Beal with Suns. ‘This was an extremely complicated process with so many different hurdles to get through and Ted Leonsis and Michael Winger were unbelievable partners in making this happen,’” Wojnarowski reported.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Beal chose Phoenix over other interested suitors, including Miami, Milwaukee and Sacramento:

“The no-trade clause in Bradley Beal's contract ultimately allowed him to choose his next destination. Beal picked the Suns over multiple other trade options, including Miami, Milwaukee and Sacramento,” Charania reported.

Beal now joins a star-heavy Suns team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Phoenix struggled to find complementary scoring options for the star duo during their 4-2 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. So Beal should be able to slot in as a reliable third scoring option for Phoenix.

Beal, aged 29, averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 3-pointers per game on 50.6% shooting over 50 games.

Will Chris Paul play for the Wizards?

Phoenix Suns veteran star point guard Chris Paul

As for Chris Paul’s future in Washington, it appears uncertain whether he will ultimately join the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal may take a while to complete as Washington is looking for a third team to re-route Paul to:

“Part of the reason for holding up full completion on the Wizards-Suns trade will be to allow Washington to field offers from third teams that would give Chris Paul a chance to land with a contender, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported.

Paul, aged 38, averaged 13.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.9 apg, 1.5 spg, and 1.7 3pg on 44.0% shooting over 59 games.

