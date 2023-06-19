NBA Rumors - Heat are thinking of a bigger target than Bradley Beal

The Miami Heat were reportedly one of the two finalists who were in serious trade discussions to acquire Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal. The update came after the Wizards made Beal available over the past week and gave him the chance to talk with interested trade suitors.

However, the Heat missed out on acquiring him after news broke on Sunday that he had been traded to the Phoenix Suns. Beal was acquired by the Suns for a relatively small return for a star player, leading many to wonder why Miami didn’t offer more.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman, the team was reluctant to up its offer for the Wizards star as it has its sights set on an even bigger target.

“Asked about the Heat’s approach with Beal, a party familiar with the talks on Sunday told the South Florida Sun Sentinel to ‘think bigger,’” Winderman reported.

He then named Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard as a potential trade target for the Miami Heat if he is made available.

“Lillard would be bigger, but unlike Beal, has yet to hit the trade market,” Winderman said.

“Lillard has spoken of possibly seeking relocation should Portland be unable to reconstruct the team’s roster into a contender, with the Heat high on the list of possible landing spots.”

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes added that the Heat are focused on Lillard and that the organization believes he could request a trade this offseason.

“Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery,” Haynes reported.

Lillard, 32, averaged a career-high 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.2 3-pointers per game on 46.3% shooting over 58 games. He is under contract until 2026 with a player option for the 2026-27 season.

What could the Miami Heat offer for Damian Lillard?

Miami Heat shooting guard Damian Lillard

Ira Winderman added that the Miami Heat could offer the Portland Trail Blazers a package centered around shooting guard Tyler Herro for Damian Lillard. The Heat reportedly made Herro unavailable during trade talks with the Washington Wizards involving Bradley Beal.

“While the Heat declined to put the contract of guard Tyler Herro into play in a package for Beal, a package for Lillard could yet center around Herro, whose salary cannot be utilized in a trade until July 1,” Winderman reported.

Herro averaged 20.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 0.8 spg and 3.0 3-pg on 43.9% shooting over 67 games in the past season. He was unable to suit up for the Heat throughout their 2023 NBA Finals run barring Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right hand injury.

However, even at the age of just 23, Herro has already proven that he can be a strong complementary scoring option on a competitive team.

