  • "I ain't even rat yet": Gilbert Arenas clarifies snitching claims amid recent arrest

"I ain't even rat yet": Gilbert Arenas clarifies snitching claims amid recent arrest

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 02, 2025 03:12 GMT
"I ain't even rat yet": Gilbert Arenas denies snitching claims amid recent arrest. [photo: @gilsarena0/IG]

Gilbert Arenas pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Wednesday at a downtown Los Angeles court. The former NBA player was arrested for alleged high-stakes illegal gambling activities and for making false statements to federal authorities. Arenas paid a $50,000 bond to secure his release before posting a message on Instagram that he would become “Snitch Gil.”

While streaming Thursday on his “No Chill Gil” channel, a fan wanted to know Arenas’ reason for snitching on his co-accused. The former Washington Wizards star responded:

“Ni**a, I ain’t rat yet. The case hasn’t started yet. How am I ratting already? Imma let you know when I do it! … They [federal authorities] better make me a deal early. I’m motherf**king ready. I don’t know the detail. I wish I did. … Soon as they put me in the car, I would have told right there.”
The keyword in Gilbert Arenas’ latest claim is “yet.” He is unequivocally saying, though, that he would do whatever is necessary to stay out of jail. According to the former Golden State Warriors guard, he likes his bed, so going to prison is out of the question.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a statement following the arrest of Arenas and five other co-accused individuals. Named “Agent Zero” in the indictment, Arenas is facing:

“One count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.”

Gilbert Arenas is looking at 15 years of jail time if convicted of all three. He already claimed innocence in his IG post on Wednesday following his release. Arenas wrote that he knew of none of the activities in his Encino mansion, which he said he only rented.

Gilbert Arenas laughed off his arrest and boasted about his quick release

Gilbert Arenas did not hold back in his first stream following his arrest and release from federal custody. On the “No Chill Gil” channel, he told his fans:

“Who do you think you got up in here? I’m not one of these regular pawn ni**as! … I’m not gonna be here long. Soon as the court opens up, they’re gonna see my name, click, click, click, and I’m out. I’m so smooth, paparazzi’s waiting outside. I’m free!”
Arenas added that none of his co-accused were released. He added that he told them “good luck” as he said he was “pretty sure” he wouldn’t be in court. Arenas emphasized that he would be snitching.

The court set September 23 as the trial date for Gilbert Arenas and the other five co-accused.

Edited by Michael Macasero
