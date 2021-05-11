"I ain't got time for all that Twitter trash" - Golden State Warriors' Kent Bazemore responds to Bradley Beal blasting him for hamstring injury comment 

Kent Bazemore was in the spotlight earlier today due to a snide remark he made about Bradley Beal during the Golden State Warriors' pre-game media interaction. Bazemore mentioned that players were hurting their hamstrings trying to keep up with Stephen Curry's scoring run.

It was an obvious dig at Beal, who recently suffered a hamstring injury and is placed second behind Curry in the scoring department this year. Beal was irked by Bazemore's comments and went on to post a series of tweets, rebuking the latter.

Kent Bazemore reacts to Bradley Beal's tweets after Golden State Warriors' win against Utah Jazz

Kent Bazemore spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors overcame the Utah Jazz 119-116 in a game that went down to the wire. Unsurprisingly, Bazemore was asked about Bradley Beal's tweets.

"I guess you can't joke anymore, whatever," Bazemore said. "I feel like I'm a pretty lighthearted guy. I stay in my own lane. I don't say things to ruffle feathers. If you want to know where my loyalty is, it's to SC30...it kind of got out of hand."

Kent Bazemore was then asked whether he was going to reach out to Bradley Beal to explain himself. Bazemore said:

"There's nothing really to explain. I was laughing, jokingly. I half-heartedly said it. It's not like I hope he does it [injures his hamstring]. He's already out. I didn't wish anything bad on him, it's just a comment. It's the kind of world we're living in right now, little bit sensitive. Roll with the punches, keep your head down, keep going, it'll pass. ... I ain't got time for all that Twitter trash."

Bradley Beal calls out Kent Bazemore on Twitter

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal posted a flurry of tweets earlier today, telling Kent Bazemore to watch it. Beal was irate about the fact that Bazemore decided to make a joke about his injury, and decided to make his anger public.

I stay in my lane!! Focus on BRAD. Idc what another man doing in this league. I’m concerned about me and MY GUYS over here!! Keep that goofy shit over there @24Bazemore !! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Kent Bazemore's primary agenda was to heap praise on Stephen Curry, who had scored 49 points in 29 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. But he could've certainly achieved this goal without commenting on Bradley Beal's hamstring injury.

