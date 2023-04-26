"I was allowed to be myself"- Russell Westbrook says moving away from the Lakers to the Clippers was a blessing

Russell Westbrook reflected on his stints with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers this season following the last game of the year. Westbrook and the Clippers suffered a season-ending 136-130 Game 5 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The nine-time All-Star has had a roller coaster of a year, and he will now enter free agency. The Clippers remain a top landing spot for the former MVP. That's what it seems like from his end, at least after enjoying a successful tenure with the Lakers' cross-town rivals. Here's what Westbrook said about playing for the Clippers (via Clippers' beat writer Joey Linn):

"It started off difficult, honestly. but I'm so grateful & blessed to end up in a situation where I'm just allowed to be myself & be able to be brought in with open arms... I'm happy & blessed to be able to finish another season. It's been a roller coaster."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Russell Westbrook just opened up about how challenging this season was for him and his family, and how thankful he was to join the Clippers where he’s allowed to be himself. Russell Westbrook just opened up about how challenging this season was for him and his family, and how thankful he was to join the Clippers where he’s allowed to be himself. https://t.co/exRYTehBHG

Russell Westbrook had a dismal debut season with the LA Lakers in 2021-22. The Lakers finished the year 11th in the West with a 33-49 record. Westbrook endured most of the blame for not adapting to a lesser role on a team with two alphas like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, the Lakers' roster wasn't suited to Westbrook's skillset. His primary traits were the same as James, making that an awkward fit. Within a year of the blockbuster trade, rumors started to fly around the Lakers finding suitors for the former MVP.

The situation evidently toyed with Westbrook from a mental aspect. He even had to surrender his starting role with the team this season. That unsuccessful marriage ended with LA trading him at the deadline in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook reached a buyout and signed with the LA Clippers. It was an ideal landing spot for him as his on-court fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George was excellent. The Clippers needed a true point guard, and Westbrook needed a situation where he was allowed to play as the primary facilitator.

The Clippers being an elite jump-shooting team, fit with Russell Westbrook's skillset, allowing him to thrive in his 34-game stint with the franchise. Westbrook averaged 15.8 points and 7.6 assists on 49/36/66 splits with the team.

Russell Westbrook's playoff performances warrant a new deal with the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook stepped up big time for the LA Clippers in their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. He was key to their success entering their matchup against Kevin Durant and Co. Westbrook had to play at an All-Star caliber level with Paul George out for the series.

He had to keep that up after two games as Kawhi Leonard also got sidelined with a knee sprain. Westbrook was the Clippers' No. 1 option in the last three games. In this five-game series, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

StatMuse @statmuse Westbrook in the playoffs:



14 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST

37 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST

30 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST

28 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST

9 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST



Led the Clippers in points, assists, steals and blocks. Westbrook in the playoffs: 14 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST37 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST30 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST28 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST9 PTS | 11 REB | 8 ASTLed the Clippers in points, assists, steals and blocks. https://t.co/0GUfwUcQgs

Westbrook gave the Clippers a shot in Games 4, 5, and 6, but the absence of Leonard and George proved too much to overcome against a healthy Suns team. The Clippers didn't get the result they wanted, but Russell Westbrook may have secured an extended run with the franchise.

His intensity on both ends gave the Clippers a dynamic edge they lacked, with Reggie Jackson and John Wall as their lead point guards to start the season. Westbrook also shot much better than his career average as a Clipper, which will favor him landing an extension with the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes