"I almost got a quintuple-double with turnovers.": Victor Wembanyama's comical take on potential record game

Victor Wembanyama had a rather fun take while talking about the potential record game that saw him notch up a rare triple-double, only this time, it was blocks instead of assists. The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 blocks, as the San Antonio Spurs decimated the Toronto Raptors 122-99 on Monday, Feb. 12. To add to the feat, the big man propped up the numbers in 29 minutes, living up to the potential of being a generational superstar.

Speaking to the media after the win, Wembanyama was asked about the mammoth game, and the center had a rather hilarious take.

"As a second thought, yes. But I was trying to win first. I almost got a quintuple-double with turnovers too."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Wembanyama was aware that he had seven turnovers in the process. Other numbers included five assists and two steals. This marks his second triple-double of the season after he notched up his maiden against the Detroit Pistons, with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 21 minutes.

The rookie's record game on Monday was also the first triple-double with blocks since 2021 after Clint Capela's 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks for the Atlanta Hawks.

Gregg Popovich reveals Victor Wembanyama's biggest improvement at the halfway mark

As the San Antonio Spurs hit the halfway mark last month, the focus turned to analyzing Victor Wembanyama's performances. Team head coach Gregg Popovich explained how he had seen the center improve from Game 1 to the midway point.

“Probably in aggressiveness," Popovich said (via The Athletic). "Running to the bucket and not being so concentrated on 3-point shots, running the floor, being that target. Of course, the team has learned that they need to throw those passes, it’s not something we were used to. He’s learned how to do that and understands it sets a tone for everybody."

The rookie has been a force for the Spurs this season, averaging 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds. Wembanyama entered Monday's matchup against the Raptors with a league-best record of three blocks per game.

While the rebuilding Spurs have had a forgettable campaign this season, Wembanyama has lived up to the hype. His stellar run sees him go to his first All-Star Weekend later this week in Indianapolis, as he will lace up in the Rising Stars challenge on Friday and the Skills competition on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs cap off the week with an away game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Feb.14).

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!