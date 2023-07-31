"I always felt I could be a wide receiver": Michael Jordan chose the NBA over the NFL despite being able to do a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds

Michael Jordan may not have excelled at every sport, but he had the talent to be a multi-sport athlete. We all know he's arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and his exploits in baseball and golf. Jordan was also capable of being a wide receiver.

According to an archived excerpt from ESPNMAG.com, Michael Jordan claimed he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds in college. Here's what he said:

"I think I have good hand-eye coordination. I always felt I could be a wide receiver in football. I ran a 4.3 40 back in college. Of course, it was with the school's watch. In all sports I've always wanted to play the position where you can dictate the outcome of the game -- pitcher, a base stealer, quarterback. I can throw a football about 60 yards."

Nobody recorded Jordan's 40-yard dash, but there is a clip of the former Chicago Bulls great throwing a football about 60 yards. In a viral video from his old documentary "Air Time," Jordan threw a football 65 yards, despite dealing with a sore wrist. Here's the video (via Hoops Nostalgia on Twitter):

To mark the end of the NFL season, here's Michael Jordan throwing a football 65 yards (and with a sore wrist).

Why did Michael Jordan choose the NBA over NFL?

Michael Jordan couldn't have judged his future better by choosing basketball over other sports he could have pursued professionally. The six-time champion reflected on his decision to play in the NBA, citing he was well-versed in basketball than any other sport. Here's what he said (via ESPNMAG.com):

"It's my knowledge of basketball that is really high. I know every facet of the game, every trick of the trade, every little motivation, every little technique. But mostly I know how to attack people. Over time I've learned how to beat double teams, to see them coming and exploit them."

MJ cited one of the on-court maneuvers he made that helped him avoid being shut by a double-team against the Indiana Pacers, saying:

"A double team is a very familiar situation for me. The other night against the Pacers when I made that three before the quarter ended, I saw Reggie Miller coming from behind me and Antonio Davis in front of me, so I moved to the right and hit the shot, and it was all instinctive. I do it because I've been there before. Now, at certain times, things move in slow motion for me. I can see the picture, see it being painted."

Michael Jordan was very calculative with every move he made on the court. He used his high IQ, technique and athleticism to dominate his opponents easily. His feel for the game was natural. Jordan couldn't have made a better call than pursuing basketball over other sports, despite having the potential to play at a high level.

This was more than three years before Jordan signed a minor league baseball contract with the White Sox, and before the Bulls won their first championship.



CNN July 25, 1990: Michael Jordan works out with the White Sox before a game against Cleveland at Old Comiskey Park.

