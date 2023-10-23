Shaquille O'Neal is known for being one of the all-time top rim protectors in the NBA. However, being a shot-blocker supreme also comes at the price of getting posterized many times.

Nevertheless, O'Neal bragged in a 2017 interview that there were only three people who could take pride in saying that they posterized him. He even mentioned the three players who did that to him:

"I always take pride in saying [in] 20 years [of my career], [I] only got dunked on three times: Derrick Coleman, Michael Jordan, and Tim Perry."

While the names Michael Jordan and Derrick Coleman automatically ring a bell, Tim Perry is not quite as well known.

Shaquille O'Neal remembered how Tim Perry got his successful shot at posterizing him when the Orlando Magic hosted the Philadelphia 76ers:

"[It came from the] baseline... I went up lately, and he threw it down on me."

Triston Jones reposted Shaquille O'Neal's interview on his Instagram reels and compiled it with the dunks O'Neal was talking about, including that of Tim Perry.

O'Neal, apparently amazed at how Jones was able to get those posterizer videos, reshared his reels on his IG stories on Monday.

Shaquille O'Neal reshared a compilation of the times he was dunked on.

Who is Tim Perry, the other guy who posterized Shaquille O'Neal?

Tim Perry is the least heralded among the players who dunked on Shaquille O'Neal.

Perry played four seasons for Temple before declaring for the 1988 NBA Draft. The Phoenix Suns drafted him with the seventh overall pick that year.

The six-foot-nine power forward had his breakout year during the 1991-1992 season, averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.6 steals a game.

It helped that he returned to his natural position after spending the first three seasons with Phoenix playing center.

Tim Perry went to the Philadephia 76ers as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Charles Barkley to the Phoenix Suns.

While he did well in his first two years with Philadelphia, highlighted by his posterizer on O'Neal, his numbers went down during the 1994-1995 season and the first few games of the 1995-1996 campaign.

The Sixers eventually traded Perry to the then-New Jersey Nets, but he only appeared 22 games with the team now based in Brooklyn.

Perry eventually won a title with Valencia in the 1998 Spanish basketball cup, which, like its more prominent soccer counterpart, is known as the Copa del Rey.

Perry called it quits in 2001 following a journeyman career in the Liga ACB.