“I always try to cook LeBron”: Anthony Edwards claims Lakers superstar dodges 1v1 matchup against him with double teams

When it comes to the best young players in the NBA, Anthony Edwards’ name belongs in the upper echelon. In just his fourth year, the former No. 1 pick has established himself as a matchup nightmare. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard claimed every opposition double teams him and no defender, including LeBron James, wants to guard him one-on-one.

Edwards recently appeared in an episode of “360 With Speedy.” The show’s host, Speedy Morman, asked the guard if he seeks a one-on-one match with anyone (0:36):

“Who’s left out there that you see and, like, ‘I got to get them. I got to cook this person.’”

Edwards said:

“Everybody for real. I always try to do that versus LeBron, but it never goes. It never goes as planned because they always double team me. I think that I always try to, like, cook LeBron ’cause I know everybody, you know, he's the best player in the league right now.

“He's been the best player for a long time. I think that's the main person who I try to cook, him or KD. But like LeBron and them never, they never guard me one-on-one.”

While Anthony Edwards might be right about teams double teaming him, it’s definitely not a stain on LeBron James’ defensive prowess. It’s just the opposition's way of mitigating the offensive damage caused by the Minnesota guard.

Anthony Edwards calls Nikola Jokic the best, shuts down Michael Jordan comparisons

In the same episode, Edwards was asked if he ranked himself among the best players in the league. He replied “for sure;” however, the top spot was reserved for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

“Jokic is first, though. I gotta give Jokic his flowers,” Edwards said (3:49). “… Just how he looked on that playoff run. He just dominated everybody.

“It started with us and then it went to Phoenix. Then he played the Lakers. He swept, like, he just went through everybody. When he did that, when he killed AD. It was just like, ‘All right yeah, he's the (best).’ … AD is the closest person that can guard him in the league.”

Anthony Edwards also shut down the comparisons with Michael Jordan (2:18):

“He is the greatest ever to play basketball. And I’m so far from it. I’m, like, not even close. I just wish it stopped. Stop comparing me to Michael Jordan. He is Michael Jordan. I’m my own basketball player. Whatever I do, I do, but I am nowhere near Michael Jordan.”