Anthony Edwards pinpoints exact moment when Nikola Jokic established himself as NBA's best player

Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting young guards in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is in a league of his own and isn’t afraid of going head-to-head against anyone by his own admission. He, however, gave reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic his flowers.

Edwards appeared in a recent episode of “360 With Speedy.” Speedy Morman, the show’s host, asked the former No. 1 pick if he ranked himself among the best players in the league. While Edwards did say he “for sure” belonged among the best, he restrained from calling himself numero uno. That spot was reserved for Jokic.

“Jokic is first, though. I gotta give Jokic his flowers,” Edwards said (3:49). “… Just how he looked on that playoff run. He just dominated everybody.”

Anthony Edwards then pinpointed the exact moment when Jokic became the best player in his eyes:

“It started with us and then it went to Phoenix. Then he played the Lakers. He swept, like, he just went through everybody. When he did that, when he killed AD. It was just like, ‘All right yeah, he's the (best).’ … AD is the closest person that can guard him in the league.”

Nikola Jokic is living up to the billing of the best player. The two-time MVP averages 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists on the season. The Nuggets are fourth in the West with a 16-9 record. From all the early signs, the way to the NBA Finals will go through Denver.

Anthony Edwards shut down Michael Jordan comparisons

In a 2022 episode of “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley said Anthony Edwards could be the next Michael Jordan. When Speedy asked Edwards how he felt about about such comparisons, Ant said (2:18):

“I just want him to stop. It’s just because he is the greatest ever to play basketball. And I’m so far from it. I’m, like, not even close. I just wish it stopped. Stop comparing me to Michael Jordan. He is Michael Jordan. I’m my own basketball player. Whatever I do, I do, but I am nowhere near Michael Jordan.”

Edwards might have quenched the Jordan comparisons, but he and the Timberwolves (17-5) have set everyone on notice with their start to the season. They currently sit atop the Western Conference standings and are tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the league.

If Anthony Edwards can propel Minnesota to the No. 1 seed, it will be a historic achievement for the young guard in just his fourth season. It took MJ and the Chicago Bulls seven seasons to finish as the top seed in the East. The Edwards-Jordan comparisons might be more than credible afterall.

