NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal continues to blossom into one of the top personalities in basketball. O'Neal saw his popularity explode with each passing year in the league. After generating buzz as a dominant player in college at LSU, O'Neal was the first pick in the 1992 draft by the Orlando Magic.

O'Neal, who won the Rookie of the Year award, transformed into a mega superstar overnight. The basketball world hadn't seen a big man with so much ability on and off the court, and Shaq has remained one of the NBA's top figures.

Throughout all of the endorsement deals, podcasts and types of platforms O'Neal has had, the icon's impact continues to spread. On "The Big Podcast," O'Neal was asked about what he does to relax during his downtime. As always, O'Neal had fun with his response, talking about the types of entertainment and hobbies he has.

"I'm married to a girl named couch," O'Neal said. "I have a side chick named Netflix. I have another side chick named Amazon, and my favorite side chick is Hulu. And they keep me occupied. That's how I relax. After I work, I like to just go home, sit down, chill.

"Then, I have another side chick that doesn't have her passport clearances, her name is hookah. So, I'm occupied."

Shaquille O'Neal continues to be a top personality in the NBA world

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

When Shaquille O'Neal entered the NBA in 1992, the energetic big man quickly became a superstar across the league. O'Neal wasn't just a dominant figure on the court, he was an infectious personality off the court as well.

It resulted in O'Neal's career exploding with endorsements and marketing opportunities. The popular big man has remained active, most prominently with his job as an NBA analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA."

StatMuse @statmuse Highest career PER ever (min 1,000 games):



1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Shaquille O’Neal

4. Wilt Chamberlain



PER might be flawed, but this list feels right. Highest career PER ever (min 1,000 games):1. Michael Jordan2. LeBron James3. Shaquille O’Neal4. Wilt ChamberlainPER might be flawed, but this list feels right. https://t.co/lyhBHvXtqR

Although O'Neal stays busy, he finds time to unwind and relax from a busy schedule. With the number of podcasts and social platforms O'Neal has, as well as his business ventures, hearing how one of the sport's top personalities unwinds is interesting.

O'Neal, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, won four championships, including three with the LA Lakers. He was a 15-time All-Star and was the 1999-2000 MVP, one of the two seasons in which he led the league in scoring. His number has been retired by the Lakers (No. 34) and Miami Heat (No. 32).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein