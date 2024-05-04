“I don't have the answer” - James Harden shuts down question on long-term commitment with Clippers

James Harden's free-agency negotiations with the LA Clippers are set to begin the day after the NBA Finals conclude, while Paul George has been eligible for an extension throughout the season.

Following the 114-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the first-round series of the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs, Harden was asked about his looming free agency, to which the former MVP replied:

"You are asking a lot of questions that I don't have the answer to or haven't even thought about."

According to team sources, there have been significant talks between the two parties, particularly as the February trade deadline approached. However, with no agreement reached and free agency approaching, the Clippers are now exposed to external risks.

Following their acquisition of Harden in late October, the Clippers surged, embarking on a 26-5 run mid-season that propelled them to the top of the Western Conference standings by early February.

James Harden was a shell of himself in Game 6 against Dallas Mavericks

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers struggled to overcome the Mavericks in Game 6. James Harden, even though he gave it his all, he couldn't guide LA to a series win.

His more deliberate approach became problematic against the Mavericks' intense ball pressure. The Clippers frequently found themselves taking too long to initiate their offensive sets, resulting in numerous forced, contested shots as the shot clock ran down.

James Harden is no longer the finisher he was during his prime years, resulting in drawing fewer fouls, attempting fewer 3-pointers and generating fewer points overall.

It was remarkable to witness an offense led by Harden struggle the way it did against the Mavericks. Still, given that James applied less pressure at the rim and often opted for his floater game, particularly after his standout performance in Game 4, it was less surprising to see the Mavericks stifle the Clippers' offense throughout the series.

Meanwhile, Paul George appeared to have expended all his "Playoff P" energy by Game 4; he shot 4 of 13 in Game 5 and 6 of 18 in Game 6, struggling to create space from Derrick Jones Jr., whether off the dribble or coming off screens.

Jones’ athleticism effectively overwhelmed George throughout most of the series. At 34 years old, George isn’t likely to regain the lost speed or athleticism as his career progresses.

Russell Westbrook struggled with his shooting as well, making just 13 of 50 attempts from the field and going 8 for 42 in the final five games. Such a shooting slump is detrimental for any team, particularly when facing a strong opponent like the Mavericks.