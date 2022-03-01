"I would do anything to get that ring" - New York mayor Eric Adams outlines his desperation to get Kyrie Irving back on his home court

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving has been a lightning rod all season.

Brooklyn initially opted to have Irving not play at all after a New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate barred the unvaccinated guard from playing in home games. The team then reversed that decision in December, allowing him to participate in away games.

New York City is making changes to current laws. Further changes, however, would be needed to allow Irving to participate in games in New York City. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said the rules don't make sense, because they allow visiting unvaccinated players to play,

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he wants to get Irving back on the court but stressed that the bigger picture needs to be considered as well. The problem facing Adams is that loosening the mandate would also affect thousands in the city as well. He is not in a position to make an exception for one superstar pro athlete.

The rollback that will begin March 7 only eliminates indoor vaccine requirements. But mandates for employers still remain. Irving will be able to watch games as a spectator at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden but cannot function as an employee in either arena.

“I want Kyrie on the court," Adams said. "I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it. But there's so much at stake here. And I spoke with the owner of the team. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue.”

Potentially big news for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving waits anxiously to see if the state allows him to return full-time

The Brooklyn Nets were operating under the assumption that their starting superstar point guard could be out for their remaining home games. Although the situation seems to be trending in the right direction, Kyrie Irving won't be able to return as a full-time player yet. He will only be able to play in six games in March and one in April in the regular season.

Until there are further rollbacks, Irving still won't be allowed to play in New York City arenas. He can't enter Canada either.

Brooklyn (32-29) has lost 13 of its past 16 games, including an 11-game losing skid, to tumble to eighth in the Eastern Conference. But Kevin Durant could make a return by the end of the week, and newly acquired guard Ben Simmons should be ready eventually.

The Nets are just four games behind fifth place, and many analysts expect Brooklyn to make a run when its Big Three finally plays. Irving's potential full-time return could suddenly turn the Nets back into a dangerous team.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the city of New York eventually makes more changes to its COVID-19 vaccine laws, allowing Irving to play full time.

