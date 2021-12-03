“I apologize to Giannis, because you’ve proven me wrong” - Kendrick Perkins apologizes to Giannis Antetokounmpo for doubting his ability as a closer

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is an exceptional talent. He dropped 50 points in the series-closing Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns to lead the Bucks to their first championship in 50 years.

Despite his continued improvement and dominance, few have had their doubts about his ability to deliver in clutch situations. At the top of that list is former NBA player and basketball analyst Kendrick Perkins.

However, a 40-point performance that gave the Milwaukee Bucks a narrow lead over the Charlotte Hornets on December 1 changed Perkins' perception of Antetokounmpo.

Speaking with NBA Today hosts Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins apologized to Giannis Antetokounmpo for doubting his game-closing ability. He said:

"When I'm looking at Giannis right now, and I'm watching him take over that Batman role, the role I said Khris Middleton had because he was the closer. And I apologize to you Giannis because you have proven me wrong. Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken another step which is dangerous for the NBA."

Antetokounmpo was a rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double in that matchup. He finished the game with 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks win back-to-back championships with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks' competition is stiff, with the Phoenix Suns on an incredible winning streak and the Golden State Warriors playing their best brand of basketball in years.

Super teams like the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets could also do major damage despite a slow start to the 2021-22 season. Nonetheless, the Bucks are championship contenders, especially considering how Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing.

Injuries have plagued the Milwaukee Bucks early on. Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to sit out a few games, while Brook Lopez has not featured since opening night. However, a healthy Bucks team is elite on both ends of the floor and could contend for the 2022 title.

So far, the Milwaukee Bucks' Big 3, comprised of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, are 10-0 in the games that they have played together this season. All three players are lethal two-way threats, which is why they could cause major problems in the league despite not being favorites.

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 This is just a ridiculous game winner by Giannis Antetokounmpo…..meanwhile Gordon Hayward got flashbacks seeing Miles Bridges’ shot almost go in. This is just a ridiculous game winner by Giannis Antetokounmpo…..meanwhile Gordon Hayward got flashbacks seeing Miles Bridges’ shot almost go in. https://t.co/vdml36yrZZ

Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. His impressive showing has helped catapult the Bucks to 4th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-9 record.

There is still so much basketball to play this season, so it will be interesting to see how the Milwaukee Bucks will continue to perform with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Antetokounmpo is not in the same tier as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in the race for 2022 MVP, he makes a pretty good case. With improved performances on both ends of the floor, he has a decent shot at the award this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh