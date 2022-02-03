"I would argue Kevin Durant would not have even thought of going to Golden State" - Chris Broussard gives reasons why LeBron James is a more impactful athlete than Tom Brady

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been drawing comparisons to plenty of iconic athletes during his career and the latest seems to be NFL superstar Tom Brady.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Chris Broussard drew comparisons between the two sporting icons, with Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement. Broussard argued that LeBron has made more of an impact than Brady when it comes down to player empowerment.

"I would argue Kevin Durant would not even thought of going to Golden State, which changed the history of the NBA. Anthony Davis doesn't go to the Lakers, James Harden doesn't go to Brooklyn if LeBron didn't start player empowerment by going to Miami from Cleveland."

James' move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat drew a lot of condemnation from folks around the NBA. But this paved the way for superstars to control their own destiny and seek a move whenever they wanted to.

In more recent times, Kevin Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder was one of the most lambasted moves in the history of the league as he completely changed the outlook of the NBA and made the Warriors overwhelming championship-favorites.

LeBron James and his ventures off the court

LeBron James has built a business empire with many off-court business ventures. Over the years, he has signed major deals with companies like Audemars Piguet, Coca-Cola and Beats by Dr. Dre.

James is the face of Nike basketball and has reportedly signed a billion dollar deal with the company, joining Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of three players to sign such a deal. His signature Nike shoeline has performed exceedingly well. Over the years James has proven to be one of the most marketable athletes of all time.

In March, James acquired a stake in Fenway Sports Group, making him a part-owner of teams like Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Red Sox.

James owns a production company called SpringHill Entertainment with business partner Maverick Carter, producing movies and documentaries.

Aside from his business ventures, James has also showcased his talent in acting, once making a cameo appearance on the hit HBO show "Entourage." James has also gone on to appear on the big screen, taking up one of his first major supporting roles in the 2015 film "Trainwreck." James played himself in the movie with his performance receiving decent reviews.

Last year LeBron James starred in the movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy," in which he played the lead. The film did reasonably well at the box office, seeing as though It was a sequel to Michael Jordan's "Space Jam" from the 1990s.

One of James' biggest business successes has been his investment in tequila company Lobos 1707. It has been reported that James, as an angel investor, has enjoyed great returns from this investment..

On top of all this, LeBron James has started various nonprofit organizations. Chief of which is the LeBron James Family Foundation, based in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The foundation is responsible for many impactful community engagement and enrichment projects throughout the city.

James, who is an activist himself, has also been a vocal supporter of his close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade in his Parkland community activism efforts.

James has made various donations, taken numerous social justice stances and has used his platform to promote powerful causes such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

