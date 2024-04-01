"I was a bartender": Luka Doncic hilariously reveals origins of insane underhanded shot

Luka Doncic was unquestionably at the top of the Houston Rockets’ scouting report when they hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. In a battle between the NBA’s hottest teams, “Luka Legend” was without a doubt the biggest name to play. He was the headliner that had Houston's defense riveted to his every moment.

Doncic turned to reality the hostile crowd’s worries right off the bat. Behind his 32-point eruption in the first half, the visitors roared to a commanding lead that they would never surrender. Despite Ime Udoka’s best-laid defensive plans, the Slovenian had an answer to every one of them.

The Houston Rockets regrouped after the first 24 minutes to try and eat through the Dallas Mavericks’ 66-45 halftime advantage. Early in the third quarter, they denied Luka Doncic the ball and forced him to a couple of tough shots. The ploy briefly worked until he hit a scoop shot just inside the three-point line that demoralized the Rockets.

After the game, he was asked about the highlight reel that even the hostile crowd begrudgingly stood up to appreciate:

“Wasn’t surprised, you know when I was young I was bartending so I’m used to that.”

Luka Doncic managed to keep a straight face at the start before eventually giving in to a naughty laugh. Jabari Smith Jr. played excellent defense on him but “Luka Legend’s” legend only grew after hitting almost nothing but net. Houston players went back to their side of the ball collectively shaking their heads in disbelief.

Bartender or not, Doncic had no business even attempting that circus shot. Had the game been close, he might have restrained himself from jacking up that incredulous attempt. But, since the Mavericks were up 70-47, he wanted to see if he could get away with a “horse” shot and eventually did.

Luka Doncic has the Dallas Mavericks looking like legit championship contenders

After a three-game slide to open March, the Dallas Mavericks are 11-1 since with their sole loss coming minus Luka Doncic. During this stretch, they have the fourth best offensive rating (119.5) and fourth in defensive rating (107.1) in the NBA. Their net rating of 12.4 is second-best in the league, emphasizing that they are more than just heralded by Doncic’s trick shots.

Last season, the Mavericks eventually gave up their chase for the play-in tournament due to their lethargic defense. The opposite is happening in the 2023-24 campaign as Doncic and his teammates have been dispatching opponents left and right. Dallas may perhaps end up with the strongest finishing kick among teams jockeying for playoff positions.

Sunday’s win over Houston allows the Mavericks to move an inch closer to the LA Clippers for fourth in the West. With eight games to go, they can try to accomplish that goal behind Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber season.