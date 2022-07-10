"I don't have to be Batman every night for us to win" - 5x All-Star highlights the reason why he joined LA Clippers

John Wall became the latest star to join the LA Clippers following his departure from the Houston Rockets. The Clippers needed a point guard. They picked up Wall using their mid-level exception.

John Wall spoke to ESPN about his move to the Clippers and his role on the team. The former Washington Wizards star will need to adjust to deferring to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Wall said he didn't have to be the go-to man every night for the first time in his career.

"I don't have to do it every night, I don't have to be Batman every night for us to win. That's the ultimate goal for me is [at] this part of my career, I don't want to have to be the Batman every night to try to win. On our team that we have, I think anyone can be Batman," Wall said to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Wall's injuries and disputes with the Rockets have resulted in him appearing in only 40 games over the last three seasons. The Rockets reportedly wanted him to come off the bench, but Wall rejected that plan.

The Clippers need a point guard for the second unit for the franchise. Wall could be the perfect candidate if he stays healthy and establishes chemistry with the roster.

Expectations for the LA Clippers next season

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

The road to the NBA Finals in the West is as tough as it gets. But the LA Clippers are ready to go with the return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard is among the best players in the league, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Kawhi Leonard signed a new four-year deal with the LA Clippers. The fourth year features a player option worth over $48 million. The deal will see him earn $176.3 million over four years.

PG13's return is equally important. Leonard and George provide Ty Lue with two two-way wings, a rare commodity in the modern NBA. This combo and their acquisition of Normal Powell and Robert Covington gives the Clippers the size and depth to compete for the title.

The LA Clippers have the right makeup to compete for their first championship.

