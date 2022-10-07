“I believe in 2045 everybody is gonna look like Victor” – Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Victor Wembanyama immensely, believes he has all skillset to be one of the greatest ever

Milwaukee Bucks' star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is excited to see Victor Wembanyama's development so far. Wembanyama is one of the best European prospects and his rise in popularity has forced NBA stars to give him some praise, despite not being drafted yet.

During a press conference for the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about his thoughts on Wembanyama. "The Greek Freak" had high hopes for his future in the NBA. Giannis said:

"I had the chance to watch him play in 2021.

"He's incredible man. I believe in 2045, everyone is going to look like Victor."

Many believe that Wembanyama will surely be the top pick in next year's draft. His height, length and skillset set him apart from all other prospects. So far, only Scoot Henderson has gained growing recognition to be the number one player for next year's draft.

Giannis continued:

"For him, the key is to just keep getting better, keep staying humble and stay healthy. A body like that with a skillset like that, as long as he stays healthy, he's going to keep improving, keep enjoying the game as much as he can."

The two-time MVP strongly believes that Wembanyama has what it takes to be the next big thing. It looks like Wembanyama is one of those unique players who has a very bright future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo named which NBA legends' skills he would pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. His incredible ability to combine skill, strength and talent on both ends of the floor is second to none. Although he does lack in shooting, he makes up for it with sheer force he plays with. He also has some dad jokes that make his personality more interesting than rest of the players in the league.

In a video by Bleacher Report, he shared which skills he'd like to take from the legends of the game:

"So let me take from MJ - his midrange. Let me take from Kobe - his footwork in the post. From Reggie Miller - his shooting from three. Let me take Shaq - his dominance. Let me take from Magic - his Hee Hee."

Surely Giannis will become the most unstoppable player in the history of the game if he combines all those skills.

