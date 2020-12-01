"I did this off the bench stuff already" Dennis Schröder shoots down the idea of him starting off the bench for the LA Lakers next season

The LA Lakers have been one of the busiest franchises this offseason. They have taken their Championship winning side and to many, have made it better. Adding players such as Dennis Schröder was of key importance with the departure of Rajon Rondo at point guard.

In the build-up to preseason, Schröder has held his first press conference with the media and was very open about how he hopes the season will go in Los Angeles.

LA Lakers new point guard Dennis Schröder discusses season ahead in first press conference

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks

Reigning NBA Champions, the LA Lakers, picked up German point guard Dennis Schröder from the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason. Schröder has been a consistent performer in the NBA for a number of years and was just pipped to the Sixth Man of the Year award last season by new team-mate Montrezl Harrell.

Talking to the media from his training session on Monday, Dennis Schröder has discussed his excitement moving to the LA Lakers and is confident he can be a key starter for the side, rather than coming off the bench.

"I did this off the bench stuff already the last two years in OKC. I think with LeBron and AD I can be helpful as a starter in the PG position."

If Dennis Schroder is the Lakers starting point guard, like he says he'd like to, that means either...

- Anthony Davis is starting at C (seems unlikely)

- KCP is coming off the bench (seems silly after how he played in the bubble)

- Wesley Matthews is coming off the bench — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 30, 2020

Dennis Schröder's belief that he can be a starter with the LA Lakers comes from his consistency throughout his years in the league. Playing 30 minutes from the bench last year, Schröder averaged almost 19 points and 4 assists and shot 83.9% from the free throw line.

Sacramento Kings v Oklahoma City Thunder

Schröder said he learned a great deal from Chris Paul in OKC last season that should help him moving forward in his career. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2020

It is this consistency that helped Dennis Schröder earn his move to play with the LA Lakers alongside LeBron and AD. When the news broke that the 27 year old would be moving to the joint-most successful franchise in the league, Schröder described the excitement that ensued:

"In Germany, everybody went crazy when they saw the news."

Schröder also discussed what the opportunity means to him due to the stature that the LA Lakers hold:

"It is an honor to be here with this organization"

The LA Lakers are being touted as strong title contenders again for this season and it would be difficult to see any team thwarting them. With Dennis Schröder, they have an experienced guard who is ready to take the next step. Simultaneously, this will take the pressure from LeBron James running the offense and James knows all too well the experience Schröder will have gained from his close friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma.