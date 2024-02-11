"I bet he won't do it again"- Jaylen Brown shows no regret on taking flagrant foul after locking arms with Duncan Robinson

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown didn't hold back when it came to addressing his altercation with Miami Heat's shooter Duncan Robinson on Sunday. Early in the fourth period, the two wing players got tangled up. The two had a small argument after, and Brown was assessed a flagrant foul.

The Celtics and the Heat have always had a rivalry. Watching their games has sometimes led to extreme competitiveness, regardless of who's on the team. Fans now see their intense rivalry in the regular season, which usually takes place during the postseason.

During Boston's 110-106 win, Brown was trying to post up on Robinson at the wing. Robinson, not usually known for his defense, tried to deny him the ball. The Celtics forward had his arm hooked up with the shooter's, and he tried to get him off of himself. He swung his arm, dragging the 6-foot-7 Heat player onto the ground, slightly hyperextending his elbow.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown was still able to stay in the game, and the two kept talking to each other about what had happened. The forward finished with 20 points in 37 minutes while Robinson had 15 points off the bench and played 32 minutes.

After the game, Brown stood his ground for his actions against Robinson.

"I feel like Duncan Robinson knew what he was doing there," Brown said. "Trying to get tangled up. … I don’t know what he was trying to do, but I bet you he won’t do it again."

Expand Tweet

This was their third meeting this season. The Celtics have won all three, which shows their potential. However, the Heat won't be written off easily as they won against Boston last season, a team that finished second in the Eastern Conference, in the Eastern Conference finals.

You might also be interested in reading this: "It wasn't that funny": Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum dismiss Joe Mazzula's feeble attempt at diffusing tension

Robinson's thoughts on Jaylen Brown's actions

Heat fans immediately got worried during Robinson's altercation with Jaylen Brown. He slightly hyperextended his elbow, which could've been a more serious injury. However, he didn't sustain any injuries that the team and their medical staff know so far.

"I just thought it was a dirty play to be honest with you," Robinson said. "That’s how people miss entire seasons. … I thought it was dangerous, unnecessary, and excessive."

Expand Tweet

Both teams won't play each other for the rest of the season. But they could meet in the postseason.

Also read: "Cooked that abuser s**mbag" - Jaylen Brown caught sneakily dissing Miles Bridges online has NBA fans in frenzy

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!