"I bet he go crazy" - Isaiah Thomas anticipates epic comeback from Ja Morant 

NBA analyst and legend Isiah Thomas believes Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is going to make a huge impact for his team when he comes back. Thomas shared the sentiments in an X post after the Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 116-102 on Wednesday evening.

The game featured a career-high 49-point performance from guard Desmond Bane, who is playing like one of the NBA's best shooting guards. Bane hit four 3-pointers, seven midrange jumpers and finished eight baskets in the paint.

Bane has steadily established himself, and it's not a stretch to deduce Memphis will form one of the league's top backcourts once Morant makes his return.

"I bet he go crazy," Isiah Thomas tweeted.

While the Grizzlies (6-14) have had a dismal start to the season, they have won three of their past four games are are only four games out of a play-in spot with 62 left to play. They have a chance of making a playoff push once Morant comes back.

Ja Morant return key to the Memphis Grizzlies' playoff hopes

Memphis Grizzlies fans and the NBA fandom have been eagerly waiting for Ja Morant to return. The star seems to have given the answer himself.

In typical Morant fashion, it all went down on social media. A video clip was posted by a user called shotbynie on Instagram. The date Dec. 21 was emblazoned in the Ja Morant hype video.

Later, Ja Morant's account dropped a comment on the video and corrected the date to "dec 19."

While this is by no means a definite answer as to when Ja Morant will return, the team will have something to say about when he plays. But based on the comment, Grizzlies fans might have a reason to be optimistic.

The Memphis front office and the coaching team will be pleased to see Morant is already excited about his return from suspension. The Grizzlies will be looking to build on Desmond Bane's stellar performance to revitalize their team.

The Grizzlies should have an opportunity to continue building on their recent success once Morant returns.

As long as the team is within striking distance of the play-in tournament, Memphis still has a chance of clinching a playoff appearance this season. Desmond Bane, combined with Morant's return, could be the perfect combination to get them back into the race.