"I bleed green" - Celtics new owner Bill Chisholm reveals grand plans for franchise's future following $6.1 B takeover

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Boston Celtics have new owners. The purchasing party is a group led by Bill Chisholm, who reportedly acquired the historic franchise for an astounding $6.1 billion from former principal owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Chisholm gave a statement regarding the sale to NBA insider Shams Charania. He began by praising Grousbeck, coach Joe Mazzula and team president Brad Stevens.

Afterward, he affirmed his commitment to winning now and in the future.

"My approach is to win and raise banners. That's in the near term and the long term," Chisholm said. "I bleed green. I love the Celtics. When opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up. Wyc has done an incredible job. So why would you mess that up? I've had a couple of sitdowns with Brad and it's been about aligning our goals, and extending the window of this team."

Per Forbes and the aforementioned ESPN article, Chisholm is a native of Massachusetts and has been a fan of the Boston Celtics since he was young.

The ESPN article also stated that Chisholm's plan to purchase the franchise started when he attended a game for his seventh birthday. He also described himself as a "rabid fan" of this franchise.

Bill Chisholm's purchase of the franchise comes at a great time. The team has two All-NBA-caliber players - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - and a strong supporting cast — all under contract for several years. Additionally, they have a strong coaching staff led by Joe Mazzula and a front office helmed by Brad Stevens.

With these at his disposal, Chisholm's grand plans of hoisting banners are attainable.

Bobby Marks gives a quick glimpse on the future of the Celtics' roster

The Boston Celtics have a stacked roster that places them in contender status for a few more seasons. They have players outside of their All-Star caliber players and bona fide superstars who have been impact players, which has helped elevate them to a true contender.

Among these players are Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser. Both have been fantastic roleplayers, but they are putting a dent in Boston's finances. Insider Bobby Marks shared how much Hauser's contract costs the team beyond his salary.

"By keeping Sam Hauser on your roster, the first year that his extension kicks in, his $90 million," Marks said. "When you look at his salary which is $10 million and the additional $80 million in luxury tax penalties that come with it. So, if they are looking at a move, that would be shedding some of that money which would be Sam Hauser."

6-foot-8 forward Sam Hauser's four-year, $45 million extension kicks in once the 2025-26 season starts. He has been a reliable roleplayer, averaging 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20.9 minutes of action. While he has been a solid backup, he hardly qualifies as untouchable.

