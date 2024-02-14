Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, appeared on Tuesday's episode of "Open Thoughts" with host and comedian Funny Marco, leading to a hilarious interaction between the two.

Aside from being known as the ex-wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star, La La is also recognized as a television star and former MTV VJ on "Total Request Live." During the interview, Funny Marco decided to put his charm on the actress.

The hilarious back-and-forth between the two led La La Anthony to see Funny Marco as someone who would easily follow her around and do whatever was asked of him. Being the standout comedian he is, Funny Marco went on with the running joke that the two decided to land on as part of his gimmick.

"I would boss you around," La La said.

(Timestamp: 12:44)

The comedian's dry sense of humor is typical of his style of interviewing his guests while trying to get to know them on each episode. Interestingly, La La Anthony did well in her interview. She, too, had her funny chops in the episode as the two interacted and played off of each other's energy.

Why didn't Carmelo Anthony and La La's marriage work?

Speaking with People's Brenton Blanchet, La La Anthony was honest in providing her side of what led to the demise of her marriage with Carmelo Anthony. She looked back to the time that the New York Knicks acquired Carmelo from the Denver Nuggets during the 2011 NBA trade deadline.

"When we lived here under all that, that's when things became complicated," La La Anthony said. "Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage. It is really hard. That's not the only reason things didn't work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being the under spotlight ..."

Before playing for the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony was in Denver for eight seasons, where he made his mark in the NBA. However, moving to a different place, especially with a child, is a huge adjustment for anyone. Compared to her lifestyle in Denver, New York presented more pressure and unwanted attention that she didn't feel comfortable dealing with on a nightly basis.

Despite having some great moments together as a married couple and having their son Kiyan together, the move to New York proved too much to handle for La La Anthony. Be that as it may, she assured everyone that she and Carmelo Anthony remain on civil grounds to this day, and being co-parents of Kiyan is something that both are thriving together on.

The ex-married couple first got engaged on Christmas Day in 2004 and eventually married in 2010. They ended up separating from each other in April 2017 and later filed for divorce in June 2021.

