"I called the cops! I got an APB out for Klay Thompson!" - Stephen A. Smith minces no words for a struggling Klay Thompson, says he's gonna have to find his shot in Boston after going 4-for-19 in Game 2 of Finals

Stephen A. Smith was extremely concerned by Klay Thompson's performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The 32-year-old scored only 11 points while shooting 21.1% from the field. He could only drain 1-8 from three-point range and looked miles off his best.

Despite his off night, the Golden State Warriors were able to bag a stunning 108-87 win. However, as the series moves into a crucial stage, Stephen A. Smith believes that Klay Thompson will have to find a way to shoot better. Speaking about the five-time All-Star on the "NBA Countdown" show, Smith said:

"I called the Cops, I got the APB out for Klay Thompson, I need to find him. This is not the Klay Thompson that I know, look this is one of the greatest shooters on earth, part two of the Splash Brothers, one of the top five shooters in the history of basketball.

"We know he's big game Klay, 4-19 shooting, he cannot find his shot, he's missing shots he normally makes. He's gonna have to find his shot in Boston"

Klay Thompson has averaged 19.1 PPG in the playoffs so far. The three-time NBA champion has the ability to wreck havoc on defensive units if he gets going. However, playing against the Celtics, he has not been able to find his shooting rhythm due to their robust defense.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “I need to make more shots. I need to take more shots. Need to get more stops. And I need to just be myself.”



Klay Thompson on what he needs to do better “I need to make more shots. I need to take more shots. Need to get more stops. And I need to just be myself.”Klay Thompson on what he needs to do better https://t.co/BPxjzYeUtm

The 32-year-old will soon have to start delivering as things could get tougher for the Warriors when they head to TD Garden. Boston is one of the toughest crowds in the NBA and going against the Celtics there in the NBA Finals is going to be difficult.

However, Klay Thompson is a big-game player and will be looking to unleash himself when he takes the court for these pivotal encounters.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb Klay Thompson went missing in Game 1 AND Game 2:



10-33 FG (30%)

4-15 3PT (26%) Klay Thompson went missing in Game 1 AND Game 2:10-33 FG (30%)4-15 3PT (26%) https://t.co/gWV0EhbuLH

How important is Klay Thompson to the Warriors in the NBA Finals?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

Along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, Klay is one of the most experienced players on the Warriors team. He has on the team since being drafted and has grown from strength to strength each season. In his two-year absence, the team failed to reach the playoffs, clearly indicating his importance to the team.

His return has been a big boost for them on both ends of the floor. He initially struggled to shoot the ball, but towards the end of the season, Thompson registered some game-winning performances.

NBA History @NBAHistory Game 2 marks the 3rd time in Stephen Curry’s career in which he has recorded 25+ points and 5+ 3pt FGM in back-to-back Finals games.



Klay Thompson (06/07/2019 – 06/10/2019) is the only other player in NBA history to record 25+ points and 5+ 3pt FGM in back-to-back Finals games. Game 2 marks the 3rd time in Stephen Curry’s career in which he has recorded 25+ points and 5+ 3pt FGM in back-to-back Finals games. Klay Thompson (06/07/2019 – 06/10/2019) is the only other player in NBA history to record 25+ points and 5+ 3pt FGM in back-to-back Finals games. https://t.co/cWWYuElvJp

The 32-year-old was always going to be crucial for the Dubs in their playoff run. Thompson's experience has helped him impact the game in some way or the other.

Coming into the series against the Celtics, the Warriors definitely knew things were going to be tough for them. Steph Curry has stood up to the challenge and has played well in the first two games. However, his Splash Brother, Klay, will also need to step up to the challenge now.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Steph & Klay have the first and second most made threes in NBA postseason history Splash Brothers. History makers.Steph & Klay have the first and second most made threes in NBA postseason history Splash Brothers. History makers.Steph & Klay have the first and second most made threes in NBA postseason history 💦 https://t.co/WUMPZIu4NB

The Boston Celtics defense has been difficult to play against, but Thompson has been in the league long enough to find ways to score. The Dubs will need Klay to be at his best on both ends of the floor if they are to win the series.

His journey back to basketball has been a tough one. However, to make it even more special, Thompson will be hoping to once again get his hands on the prestigious Larry O'Brien trophy.

