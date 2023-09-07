“I can see why”: Bobbi Althoff is done with Shaquille O’Neal as she agrees with horse that tried to kill the big man

Bobbi Althoff is rapidly gaining popularity, thanks to her hilarious interview approach. In Althoff's most recent podcast, she was joined by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The former Los Angeles Lakers champion shared some funny stories and played along with Althoff's way of questioning.

During the podcast, Althoff asked O'Neal if he was too tall to partake in any recreational activities. O'Neal revealed he was too tall and heavy to Scuba Dive and also to skydive. However, the most entertaining moment came when Shaquille O’Neal revealed he was almost killed by a horse.

"He tried to kill me," Shaq claimed.

Althoff humorously responded with her dry humor:

"I can see why."

The NBA legend continued:

"He was a 22-hand Percheron," O'Neal said. "A big horse. But what I didn't know, was that he was a carriage horse. And then, when I tried to get on him, he tried to Bronco Billy me... He was a carriage horse, and another guy owned him, then I bought him from the other guy."

O'Neal is 7'1'' and 325 lbs; and is a large human being. As such, he would certainly require a large horse.

Nonetheless, it's evident that Shaquille O'Neal will stay away from Equestrianism in the future and focus on his business and music.

Shaquille O’Neal has a minor in Psychology

During the same podcast episode, Shaquille O'Neal said that he has a minor in psychology and could have become a therapist if he wanted to. However, the four-time NBA champion holds his doctorate in another subject.

When Althoff questioned what he was a doctor of, O'Neal said that he was "not that type of doctor." When Althoff questioned O'Neal's credentials, he responded amusingly that he was a 'love doctor,' which is why he couldn't charge people.

"I can be [a therapist] if I want to...They don't talk, they just listen...Well, they don't pay me, cause I'm the love doctor."

Shaquille O'Neal's commitment to education is well documented. The former NBA star has earned multiple degrees and qualifications since retiring from the league as he looks to educate himself for self-improvement and prosper his business career.

O'Neal has a reported net worth of $400 million and has made some key business decisions in recent years, including investing in 'Ring', which was later purchased by Amazon.

However, Shaquille O'Neal's jovial personality and off-the-cuff humor have seen him become a fan favorite on the TNT Post Game show, where he rarely shows his high level of education but instead projects a former NBA star living his best life in his second career.