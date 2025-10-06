"I can still slide with the best": Kawhi Leonard sends warning to NBA about his two-way prowess

Kawhi Leonard was one of the best players in the league during his prime, and arguably the best player on the court in any matchup. However, over the last few years, his career has been plagued by injuries, which held him back from regaining his old form.The LA Clippers star averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks in 37 games last season. He also shot 49.8%, proving that he is still an elite two-way player.During an interview with The Athletic's Law Murray, Leonard sent a warning to the entire league about his two-way prowess.&quot;I can still guard,&quot; Leonard said on Sunday. &quot;I can still slide with the best of them. Whatever the competition is, I'll see, the coaches will see and go from them.&quot;Murray also asked him for his thoughts on playing with John Collins. Leonard expressed appreciation for having the forward as his teammate.&quot;It's always great to get an additional body that could guard bigger wings, centers,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;Also, he can stretch the floor and post up small.&quot;The Clippers open their preseason on Thursday against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.Kawhi Leonard fires subtle shot at the whistleblower who exposed the alleged Clippers scamKawhi Leonard had an eventful offseason as he was accused of being part of an alleged salary cap circumvention scam of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.Independent journalist Pablo Torre uncovered some documents from a company called Aspiration, with Ballmer as its primary investor. Referencing the documents, Torre accused Ballmer of paying Leonard more money to circumvent the league's salary cap rules.Torre also brought on a whistleblower, who was a former employee of Aspiration, to share details on the alleged scam. During the team's media day on Monday, a reporter asked Leonard about the allegation, and the star forward fired a subtle dig at the whistleblower.&quot;I understand the full contract and the services I had to do,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;I don't deal with the conspiracies or the clickbait analyst or journalism that's going on.&quot;Leonard added that the company owed him money, but he has not received it yet. He also made it clear that he did not provide any service to Aspiration.