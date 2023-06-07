“I can’t give you 3 years $167 Million” – Shannon Sharpe on Anthony Davis' contract extension with Lakers

Anthony Davis' contract with the LA Lakers has come under scrutiny after the team's recent second-round exit from the playoffs. With Davis set to return next season, before then facing a player option the following season, Anthony Davis' contract has become a big topic for debate.

On one hand, many believe that his ceiling is high enough that the team should keep him through next season before then deciding how to proceed. On the other hand, many, like Shannon Sharpe, believe that Anthony Davis' contract isn't worth a massive extension given that he has been injured so frequently.

This past season, Davis appeared in just 56 games, while the season before he appeared in just 40. The low point for his career as a member of the LA Lakers came during the 2020-21 season, immediately after the team won an NBA title. During the 2020-21 season, Davis appeared in a career-low 36 games.

While looking at his time as a member of the LA Lakers, Shannon Sharpe spoke about Anthony Davis' contract on Undisputed, saying:

"I love AD ... But I can't Skip. I can't give you three years at $167 million, which is what, about 55 and a half million dollars a year? I need him to stay healthy! I mean I need him to stay healthy! I know what, he had a nice playoff run, almost 23 points, 14 rebounds a game. Dominate on both ends."

"I know what AD can be. I've seen - AD just needs to get to a point where he understands. But at some point in time Skip ... the horse is what he is. He going to run or he's not. Either a plow horse or a race horse. Ain't no in between, and you can't make one the other."

Looking at the LA Lakers' options regarding Anthony Davis' contract

When looking at Anthony Davis' contract with the LA Lakers, it seems that the team has two options. The first is that they could look to trade him this season, using the final year of his contract as a leverage point for a team on the brink of a playoff push.

Of course, with that being said, the Lakers would have to find a team who can match contracts with them in a potential trade scenario. With Anthony Davis' contract set to see him earn $40.6 million this upcoming season, the team could have a hard time finding a match.

At the same time, the team could look to keep Davis around this season in order to see whether or not he can build on his playoff success this season. Although he and the Lakers ultimately came up short of winning an NBA championship, there were points when Davis looked nearly unstoppable.

With no word on what the team plans to do, fans will have to wait and see how this saga plays out.

