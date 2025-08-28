"I can’t say nothing about that": Ty Lue refuses to speak on LeBron James reportedly using Clippers' facility in offseason amid trade rumors

This offseason, LA Lakers star LeBron James picked up his $52.7 million player option to suit up for a 23rd NBA season, but speculation about his long-term future with the franchise continues, with his name popping up in trade talks.The buzz intensified after he shared a photo of himself working out in what seemed to be a training facility of the Lakers’ crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers.On the newest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast released Wednesday, Clippers coach Ty Lue was asked about the viral photo but stayed mum.“I don't even know if I can speak on that,” Lue said. “I can't say nothing about that.”According to Nick DePaula, the facility with the Clippers logos was actually the team’s old practice gym, which Klutch now uses for clients’ training sessions, though the branding hasn’t been swapped out.Lue, notably, has strong ties to LeBron James as his former coach in Cleveland and fellow Klutch Sports client.Despite opting in, James and his camp have stressed that he’s closely watching how serious the Lakers are in building a true title contender this summer.&quot;LeBron wants to compete for a championship,&quot; James’ agent Rich Paul said earlier in the offseason. &quot;He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him.&quot;LeBron James also linked to DallasThe LA Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference contender tied to LeBron James. Back in June, NBA insider Jovan Buha floated the Dallas Mavericks as another potential landing spot.“There has been some buzz I will say in the general NBA ether over the last week or two with LeBron and Dallas… If he does ask out… I would say keep an eye on Dallas,” he said.A possible move to Dallas would reunite James with former championship teammates Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, plus rookie phenom Cooper Flagg.READ: 3 reasons why LeBron James could gain the most from potential trade to Dallas MavericksMavericks coach Jason Kidd also previously worked as an assistant on the Lakers’ 2020 title squad, and the team features a deep supporting cast including Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II.