“I can’t trust that dude” – Charles Barkley picks his favorite for LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors  

The series between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors is one of the most highly-anticipated bouts in this year's playoffs due to the history between the team's stars. Ahead of Game 1, NBA legend Charles Barkley shared his concerns regarding Anthony Davis' impact for the Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Lakers have been one of the biggest stories this season as they were able to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round of the postseason. Many didn't expect it to happen, but the collective efforts of the Lakers' stars and role players played a huge part.

As the Warriors advance to the second round after eliminating the Sacramento Kings in seven games, they are excited to see a matchup between their division rivals. However, Chuck has some concerns with Davis as the Lakers take on Golden State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I still like the Lakers in the next series. I think it's gonna be a great series, but my faith in Anthony Davis..." Chuck said. "I can't trust that dude."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck makes his prediction for Warriors-Lakers "I still like the Lakers... I think it's gonna be a great series."Chuck makes his prediction for Warriors-Lakers "I still like the Lakers... I think it's gonna be a great series." Chuck makes his prediction for Warriors-Lakers 👀 https://t.co/JzVkHaDLza

"Can Anthony Davis dominate for four games? 'Cause I think he has a huge advantage. I don't think anybody can guard him, but he's so inconsistent. When he plays like he's capable of, he is great. But there's some other games, can they get four great games out of Anthony Davis? That's what this series is gonna come down to."

Davis' length and height advantage will be of huge help for the Lakers to potentially take over the series.

The series between the two teams is expected to be great as both LeBron James and Steph Curry will take on each other one more time. During James' championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors were their constant competition, it has produced some of the best moments in the league's history.

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA analyst 'doesn't see' LA Lakers adding Kyrie Irving in the offseason

Shaquille O'Neal picks the Golden State Warriors winning over the LA Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal picks Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Unlike his co-host Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal is leaning towards the Golden State Warriors to win the best-of-seven series between the Warriors and the LA Lakers. He believes that the run Golden State had last season will be the key to them winning the second round.

"A competitive series, I'm going with Golden State. Former champs, they know what it takes. The Lakers, the uncertainty is AD. If they get four dominant games where we're going back to saying, 'He's the best player in the league.' It'd be a different series." Shaq said.

"Golden State, I know what they're going to do. I know what Steph's going to do, I know what Klay's going to do, I know what Draymond's gonna do. So, I'm leaning towards Golden State."

Also read: NBA Rumors: LA Lakers not planning to go after Kyrie Irving

Poll : 0 votes