“I can’t wait to go home and lay in the bed” – Julius Randle after 35-point outing in New York Knicks’ win against Boston Celtics

The New York Knicks had to work extra hard to get a victory in front of their home fans at Madison Square Garden in their first game of the season. They faced a spirited challenge from the Boston Celtics but ultimately ended up on the winning side with a 138-134 scoreline in a game that finished only in double overtime.

The game ended with players on both teams completely exhausted after two grueling overtime periods. Julius Randle, who led all scorers for the Knicks with 35 points, spoke about how exhausting the contest was in his post-game comments. He said:

“I can’t wait to go home and lay in the bed. I swear. I don’t even know if I’m hungry enough to eat, I’m so tired…”

With the Celtics trailing by three points in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, Marcus Smart hit a shot from long range to send the game into its first overtime period.

Then, with the score tied at 128, Jayson Tatum air-balled a mid-range attempt from the right corner to send the game into double-overtime. A couple of big baskets at the end from Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose ultimately got the Knicks past the finish line.

Fournier tied his career-high with 32 points, while Rose had nine points, including a dagger layup that sealed the game for the New York Knicks.

For the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown put up a career-high 46 points in 45 minutes of playing time. However, Brown got precious little support from his teammates as Tatum endured a poor shooting performance (seven-of-30 from the field) for his 20 points.

LeBron James tuned in to the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics contest

The competitive matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics had fans from across the world tune in to the action. With all the clutch shots that were made and the shots that were missed, fans enjoyed the game to the hilt. Even LA Lakers superstar LeBron James followed the excitement as the Knicks managed to ultimately edge their opponents to open their season with a victory.

LeBron even posted a tweet, revealing how much he enjoyed the game and how difficult it would be for the players to recover the next morning.

LeBron James @KingJames This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt 🥵 toast This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt 🥵 toast

