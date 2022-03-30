"I don't care if you call an offensive foul" - Shaquille O'Neal outlines a major difference between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as Bucks prevail over 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the mini battle of the MVP contenders on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo produced an epic performance versus Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to lead his Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory on the road in Philadelphia. Giannis put up a 40-point, 14-rebound, six-assist and three-block statline, but his best play of the night came when he blocked a Joel Embiid shot at the end which would have tied the game for Philadelphia. Embiid finished with 29 points and 14 boards in the contest.

The Bucks pulled off the come-from-behind victory with a strong showing by Giannis, particularly in the second half. The Greek Freak scored 23 of his 40 points after halftime, thereby helping the Bucks convert a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to a two-point victory at the final buzzer.

Shaquille O'Neal had high praise for Antetokounmpo after he pulled off the more dominant game for himself and his team versus Joel Embiid. O'Neal remarked:

"Giannis has been playing the same way all year. He's developed that game that we've been wanting him to develop, but he's developed it very nicely. So now we can't say anything. He's shooting the three well. Mid-range, post, he's playing well."

The four-time NBA champion also highlighted the crucial difference in Antetokounmpo's mentality versus Embiid in the game:

"The difference between him and Embiid, that game? He was a little meaner... He's mean. He's like, 'I don't care if you call an offensive foul, I got an isolation at the top of the key, I'm running you over. I'm blowing you. I don't care if it's Embiid down there, I'm throwing it down to let you know that.'"

O'Neal concluded his love for Giannis Antetokounmpo by comparing him to another multi-time All-Star and former MVP.

"Love the way this kid [Giannis] plays. Can never say anything bad about him. He's a seven-foot Russell Westbrook when Westbrook was playing at a high level of playing hard."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now tied with Joel Embiid in the race for the scoring title

Following his 40-point outing againt the 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now tied with Joel Embiid in second position in the race for the scoring title. Both players have an identical scoring tally of 1853 points from 62 games this season, giving them a scoring average of 29.9 ppg for the 2021-22 campaign. LeBron James, meanwhile, has played seven games fewer than Embiid and Antetokounmpo, but leads the pack with a scoring average of 30.1 ppg.

That's the 2nd longest streak in NBA History.



Wilt Chamberlain (1961) owns the record with 9 games.



