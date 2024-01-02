“I don't care if he misses 20 in a row”: Jusuf Nurkic backs Suns’ teammate Devin Booker’s poor shooting display against Portland Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns were able to prevail over the Portland Trail Blazers in their most recent matchup even with Devin Booker having a bad night. It was the team's fourth win in a row and their record improved to 18-15 as the Suns dominated the Trail Blazers, 109-88.

The Suns played without Kevin Durant while Devin Booker had a very sub-par shooting performance, managing only 4-of-16 from the field. However, the team was able to pick up the win.

Starting center Jusuf Nurkic was not upset about Booker having a bad shooting night and said he would still let him take his shots nonetheless.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I want him to take all these shots. They're wide-open shots. I don't care if he misses 20 in a row. 21st goes to Devin Booker. If we want to win the championship, that 21st one is big for us," said Nurkic during the post-game press conference.

Expand Tweet

Bradley Beal was the Sun's top scorer and he finished the game with 21 points along with four rebounds. He also shot 8-of-16 from the field. Jusuf Nurkic followed through with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers had a rough night, shooting only 41% from the field and turning the ball over 18 times.

Devin Booker excited about Bradley Beal returning from an injury

The big three of the Phoenix Suns have seldom taken the floor at the same time this season due to Bradley Beal being forced to sit 24 of the team's 33 games into the 2023-24 season.

In the last three games, Beal has been playing fantastic against the Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers as he averaged 23 points in those two games.

Devin Booker is most excited for his teammates as they will also have the chance to marinate their team chemistry moving forward into the season.

“It is exciting," said Booker. "I know that it has been tough on him [Beal] not being able to play, just rehab after rehab. I saw a lot of smiles on his face today, his mood was better. I have been in that seat before. The game does change everything when you are out there playing. So, I'm just happy to have him back.”

The Suns are 3-0 with Bradley Beal back on the roster and they have gone undefeated in their last four games. This team is set to host the LA Clippers on January 3, with the hopes of extending their winning streak.