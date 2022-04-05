I don't care that we're in the play-in; Tip the ball up" - Kevin Durant doesn't care about who Brooklyn Nets face in the playoffs

Kevin Durant is unfazed by the Brooklyn Nets' opposition in the play-in tournament. The team are currently ranked tenth in the East with a 40-38 record. If they are unable to finish at the seventh or eighth seed, the Nets will have to play two games to qualify for the playoffs. However, none of that seems to affect Kevin Durant.

He has been in terrific form over the past couple of weeks, but his brilliance has not helped the team get past the finish line. With four games left to play, the Nets have the chance to climb a few places up, but regardless of what happens, KD is all set to hoop. Speaking about his mentality going into the play-in tournament, Durant said:

"Who cares, whoever we play, we play. I don't care who we play, I don't care we're in the play-in, just tip the ball up you know, see what happens, that's all you can control. It's too stressful thinking about or trying to dodge a team lining up you know, just play the game, we'll see what happens."

The Nets' next opponents include the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers. Except for the Cavs, all the other teams are below the .500 mark and could be considered easier matchups for the Nets.

Although they are not in the best of form, the team could rely on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to do the trick and help them get wins against these opponents. This will not only help them make a push for the crucial eighth spot but will also help boost their morale for the play-in tournament.

Kevin Durant shares his take on the Brooklyn Nets' approach to the road ahead

Kevin Durant has two championships to his name and is well-equipped to perform on the biggest stage. Last season, he almost single-handedly carried the Nets to the Conference Finals, but bad luck struck and they were knocked out in the Semis by the Milwaukee Bucks.

They have been marred by controversies and injuries from the very start, but through all of this Kevin Durant continued to keep hooping and was their only consistent player. He, unfortunately, suffered an MCL injury and was out of action for almost more than a month and that was when things started to go downhill for the Nets.

Despite being placed tenth, KD is confident about the team's chances and is keeping a positive mindset for the journey ahead. Although the play-ins could get challenging, Durant is ready for it and has vouched for his teammates too that they are set to face any opponents there. Speaking more about the same, he said:

"Whatever situation we are in, being in the play-in, losing a few games, we should get us up and make us enjoy this time is that we love playing basketball."

With Ben Simmons out, the Nets certainly have a few problems on the defensive end of the floor. But players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving thrive in tough situations. They have the right mix of players around them and if everything plays out well for them, the Nets could be one of the team's in the East to come out of the play-in tournament and also make some noise in the playoffs.

